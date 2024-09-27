Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle chose the same wedding outfit designer and you might have missed it

Today marks the 10-year wedding anniversary of fashion icon Amal Clooney and her Hollywood heavyweight husband George Clooney.

On September 27th 2014, the dazzling duo said 'I do' in Venice, aka The City of Love. And of course, the event was a seriously fashionable affair.

What you may not have realised, is that Amal wore the same designer for her civil ceremony, that the Duchess of Sussex also wore at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, putting the proof in the pudding that the leading ladies have two of the chicest sartorial agendas on the planet.

© PIERRE TEYSSOT Amal wore the chicest two-piece by Stella for her civil ceremony

Before dazzling in an Oscar de la Renta dress as the main attraction, Amal stunned in a cream two-piece suit with a navy trim paired with a matching hat by British designer Stella McCartney.

Her outfit epitomised Italian glamour, with a short-length t-shirt shaped, high neck top, perfectly paired with sophisticated tailored trousers. The pièce de résistance was a matching, wide-brimmed hat that added a sense of individuality and sun-clad chic to her look.

Meghan Markle also opted for Stella McCartney on her wedding day. After wearing the most incredible Givenchy gown during her ceremony at Windsor Castle, the newly-titled Duchess changed into a mesmerising, high-neck silk dress by Stella.

Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney gown during her wedding day in 2018

The designer told the BBC: "It was very much her dress and I felt very proud she came to me for that part of the wedding. She got to reflect her in it. I think it was the last moment that she could reflect sort of the other side to her and her, you know, the joy and the human within her."

Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle both choosing the same designer for their wedding day celebrations speaks volumes about their refined yet modern sense of style. Both women are known for their elegant, sophisticated fashion choices that blend classic luxury with contemporary flair. Opting for a designer who embodies timeless glamour with a touch of bold, confident femininity highlights their shared appreciation for elevated simplicity.