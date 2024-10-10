Rita Ora's futuristic metallic mini dress is super unexpected

Never one to underperform when it comes to full glam ensembles, Rita Ora is back up to her old tricks.

Turning to her eponymous wardrobe for a sparkly silver mini dress, the singer and actress turned heads to judge the recent episode of The Masked Singer US.

In an Instagram post, which she captioned: “SOUNDTRACK WEEK is happening!! All the best movie vibes tonight @maskedsingerfox and I am SO ready for it! Let’s gooo!!,” Rita shared a series of stylish snaps posing in an avant-garde micro dress.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita Ora served sophisticated silver elegance on episode 3 of season 12 of The Masked Singer US

The striking, figure-skimming dress in question showcased a metallic OPI nail polish circa 2013-inspired silver and blue colourway and featured long sleeves, a biker-style jacket, a neck clasp detail and a slew of zips fitted with long toggles.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's makeup look was created by her go-to makeup artist Chloe Schlossmann

The cherry on top of Rita’s stylish silver look was her impeccable full glam beauty blend. To match the futuristic dress, the Ask & You Shall Receive singer opted for a light-catching, silver glitter eye look, complete with dainty diamantés under her lower lash line and tiny heart motifs which seamlessly flowed into a cat-eye flick. To accentuate her plump lips, she overlined them with a pinky-brown toned liner and added a velvety light brown full-coverage lipstick.

© Instagram/@ritaora Sleek hair is Rita's recent go-to style

Proving just how groundbreaking her new hair care line Typebea really is, she flattened her usually voluminous curly locks into a sleek straightened style, which she styled with a sharp middle parting.

This is Rita’s second season as a judge on the US reality TV singing show and fashion fans have noticed that her episodic looks are just as good as her last. The comment section was filled to the brim with adoration for both Rita and her chosen ensemble, one fan saying: “love the outfit” while others left multiple heart and fire emojis.

Rita kicked off the new season just a few weeks ago in a sold-out Crystal Feather One Shoulder Gown from London-based designer David Koma. So, we reckon it's safe to say that the next few weeks are set to be filled with quintessential Rita looks and our fashion-obsessed hearts can’t wait.