Rita Ora goes braless in a Western-inspired crop top with a twist

The autumn/winter season may be in full swing, but Rita Ora is still out here bringing the heat with her off-duty style agenda.

The singer-turned-fashion designer's latest outfit selfie is completely cool-girl-coded. And whilst the majority of us have turned to oversized jumpers and waterproof footwear, the 33-year-old is still championing two of summer's biggest trends with a daring twist.

Rita shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with her 16.2m followers, sporting a cropped ribbed white vest top that read "Cowboys make better lovers" in baby pink writing.

Western fashion is a major 2024 trend, from fringing to cowboy boots, leather trousers to double denim, the all-American style has been rife throughout fashion agendas this year, and is showing no signs of slowing down for autumn/winter 2024.

Rita's daring vest puts a new spin on the cult-adored style, taking a classic vest and adding a simple slogan that says so much. The vest is from a not-yet launched brand called Dirty Dan - a Los Angeles-based label started by her bestie, Vas J Morgan. So far, the brand's Instagram @dirtydanla has hinted that caps, vests, cowboy hats and boots will be a part of its clothing offering.

She paired the vest with a pair of pink and navy striped boxer shorts, with the waistband folded over to create a low-rise waistline.

Boxer shorts have been doing the rounds in the fashion realm for the last few seasons, and are here to stay for the rest of the year.

"Those who fell in love with the comfortable, elasticated, super soft boxer shorts of previous seasons need not fret, they’re still very much on the radar for 2024," says H! Fashion's Clare Pennington.

Rita just combined two of the hottest trends and put a brand new spin on them, but let's be honest: are we surprised?