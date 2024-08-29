Rita Ora's bizarre "mix and match" Ibiza nail art is strangely chic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unveiled during her recent trip to Ibiza, Rita Ora’s latest eclectic nail art is a stark departure from the typical monochrome or 'quiet luxury' manicures we've come to expect from our A-listers.

The singer's nails feature a bold and varied colour palette, with each nail distinctly different yet harmonious in their overall presentation. From vibrant reds and greens to soft pinks and purples, and even playful designs like stars and hearts, the manicure is a testament to Rita's own adventurous style.

The mastermind behind this quirky yet oddly chic manicure is none other than Ibiza-based nail artist Keely Cooper. "I love the mix and match style. I love it when somebody really lets you be free and arty," Keely tells H! Fashion. Indeed, freedom and creativity are at the heart of this design, with Keely referencing various images the singer had collected. "The inspiration behind these nails came from some pictures that Rita had of nails that she'd liked. We're both fans of this style, so we decided to mix it up with some of the colours, and we did have quite a lot of colours out on the table before we decided on which ones we were going to use."

© @figbeautyibiza The nails featured an array of colours and patterns

Rita Ora’s bold aesthetic played a significant role in the creation of this mani. "Rita has a great sense of style and fashion, and so it's quite easy to work with her and to get inspiration for these designs." The importance of collaboration between artist and client is clear, particularly when crafting something as personalised as nail art.

For those considering the mix and match trend, Keely offers some sage advice: be prepared for the commitment. "I always say to people, ‘if you're going to have these nails on for three weeks, it's best to get something that is going to work with what you have on, or are planning on wearing.'" This practical tip ensures that your nails complement your wardrobe, much like Rita’s nails, which were designed with her upcoming appearances in mind. She gave the same advice to the I Will Never Let You Down singer before, “Last year, Rita had the Venice Film Festival after Ibiza. So we wanted to go with something that was going to work with any outfit that she wore for that as well."

Looking ahead to 2025, the editorial manicurist believes this trend is far from fleeting. "I do think this whole mix and match trend is going to be quite big for next year. A lot of people are jumping onto it a bit more now, whereas people sometimes have been a bit scared of doing something funky on their nails.... they would always just go for something quite plain, a French or French ombré. I feel like now people are getting more into having this creative way of showing your style on your nails, and it's not massively expensive."

So, if you're looking to make a statement with your nails, take a page from Rita's book and embrace the eclectic, the vibrant, and the unapologetically unique.