Rita Ora drops her workout routine while serving gym-chic in shorts

When it comes to It-girls, Rita Ora reigns supreme. The singer shared a new Instagram story on Sunday, proving that even her gym style is thoroughly cool-girl-coded.

Sharing a series of snaps to her 16.1m Instagram followers, the It-Brit not only let fans in on her chosen sweat-sesh ensembles, but she also shared the workout routine she follows to get her toned physique.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita sported a black gym ensemble

In the first image shared, Rita can be seen posing for a mirror selfie in a set of itty-bitty black layered gym shorts and a black halter neck sports bra. Captioning the image: “Sunday hot sculpt sort of day” the award-winning singer, songwriter and actress gave fans an insight into her regime.

In the second story posted, Rita shared an image from famed former SAS trooper and wilderness explorer Bear Grylls. The image in question showcases exactly what Bear eats and exercises to achieve having a zero inflammation and zero calcium score.

Rita, who is known fitness fanatic and often posts images of herself in the gym, hiking and en route to pilates, is clearly taking cues from the survival expert. In another Instagram story (on the same day might we add) she posted about doing another workout.

© Instagram/@ritaora The British star loves a chic pilates session

For her second workout of the day Rita swapped out her tiny layered shorts for a set of ankle length leggings to attend a reformer pilates class at Somos Pilates in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rita and her enviable wardrobe are currently in the United States filming season 12 of The Masked Singer US, a reality singing show in which Rita is one of the judges.

When she’s not working out at the gym in ultra-chic workout looks, the 33-year-old can usually be found sporting crystal-encrusted gowns, golden mini-dresses and matching crop tops and capri pants.

After a long summer spent sipping on cocktails, attending music festivals and having far too much fun, Rita’s achievable workout routine might just be the push we need to get back to normal programming.