Jennifer Lopez's jawdropping plunge neck LBD is her most daring look of 2024

It may be way too cold for our liking right now here in the UK, but fear not, because Jennifer Lopez is seriously bringing the heat.

The 50-year-old is currently in London promoting her upcoming movie Unstoppable, which was co-produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his best friend Matt Damon.

Naturally, the J.Lo Beauty founder brought her haute Hollywood wardrobe across the pond, and has been donning a series of stylish looks from her go-to designer brands including Versace, Dior and Magda Butrym.

© @Jlo JLo stunned in a dress by Numeroventuno

Nothing, however, could have prepared us for her latest look. She took the classic little black dress - affectionately known as an LBD in the fashion realm and gave it a seriously striking makeover.

Jennifer shared images on Instagram with her 250m followers, posing against a bar wearing a low-cut mini dress by Numeroventuno, styled by Rob Zangardi. The V-neck LBD, which retails at £745, features a relaxed fit and a subtle bow embellishment at the torso - a feminine adornment she has been loving throughout 2024.

© @jlo The LBD just got a daring updgrade for this season

Her honey-toned hair was scooped up in a loose updo, crafted by Jesus Guerrero, which perfectly complemented the effortless nature of her dress. For beauty, MUA Scott Barnes created a red carpet-worthy glowy complexion, complete with a dramatic smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

Whilst little black dresses are eternally flattering, the fashion set has been favouring classic LBDs over the quintessential party season sparkles this season. Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez, Alexa Chung and Anne Hathaway are just a few of the It-girls who have schooled us in styling all-black already for AW24.

According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste" - and it became exactly that.