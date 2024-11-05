Kendall Jenner marks special milestone with mystical beauty transformation

Emily Ratajkowski, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Billie Eilish have all made the jump to brilliant blonde over the years, leaving their legions of followers to debate the transformation online in great depth.

Another familiar face to brave the blonde is Kendall Jenner, who shelved her chocolate tresses for a platinum makeover earlier this season.

Kendall, who celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend, has shared several snippets of her highly-coveted hair evolution via social media. Her latest online offering materialised on Monday evening, when the runway veteran posted a series of images via Instagram, offering up a sneak peak of celebration with friends and family.

© Instagram/@kendalljenner The model celebrated her 29th spin around the sun

She wore her newly-dyed blonde hair in a half-up, half-down princess style, allowing two fine bangs to shape her career-defining features. Outfit-wise, the model opted for a low-key look, featuring a snug black knit that perfectly contrasted her lightly-hued hair. Underneath, she layered a classic white baby tee, serving up quintessential cool-girl charisma.

A pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a natural makeup blend complemented Kendall’s birthday attire, in addition to two fanciful, ribbon-adorned cakes.

© Getty Kendall showcased her blonde hair transformation earlier this autumn

Fellow industry elite flocked to wish the star the happiest of birthdays, including Donatella Versace who wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful” and Iris Law who added: “Cuteee.”

Kendall’s birthday closely follows her epic Halloween celebrations. For the spooky evening, the former Victoria's Secret angel and close friend Hailey Bieber dressed up as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Posting a TikTok to her 13.9m followers, Hailey shared a stylish and comedic video of her and Kendall cosplaying the Y2K pioneers in their reality show cover photo, The Simple Life.

Through the show, Nicole and Paris left a lasting legacy as reality TV trailblazers, redefining celebrity culture in the early 2000s. They popularised the 'famous-for-being-famous' phenomenon, blending humour and fashion that influenced social media personas, modern influencer culture, and pop culture icons who followed their style. Kendall being case in point.