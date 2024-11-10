Rita Ora, Raye, Maya Jama: The best dressed at the MTV EMAs 2024

For the first time in history, Manchester will host one of the music world's most acclaimed awards ceremonies on Sunday night, with notable names travelling across the globe to be in attendance.

This year, the MTV Europe Music Awards is being hosted by fashion It-Girl and music maven Rita Ora. This will be the British-born musician's third time hosting.

Nominations for the awards ceremony were released early last month with Taylor Swift leading the charge with seven nominations, closely followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

As per usual the night will see stars take to the red carpet in gilded gowns and tailored suiting ensembles, while inside the event, which is taking place at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, guests will see performances from Raye, Shawn Mendes and Tyla.

From the hostess with the mostess Rita Ora to rising star Raye and Love Island Host Maya Jama, here are the very best dressed celebs who took to the MTV EMA 2024 red carpet.

© Anthony Devlin Rita Ora As expected, the host for the evening Rita Ora went all out for her red carpet appearance, dressing in a dreamy plunging neck gown adorned with what looks to be blonde artificial hair.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Lauren Beschi Lauren Beschi leaned into the sheer dress trend, settling on a bridal-approved white embroidered dress and an elegant up-do hairstyle.



© Anthony Devlin Neneh Cherry Neneh Cherry channelled their inner Hailey Bieber, styling a boxy oversized suit with a set of black boots and a slew of gold jewellery.



© Anthony Devlin Vick Hope Settling on a custom white structured corset and an ethereal floaty sheer skirt, Vick Hope looked like a literal earthside angel.

© Anthony Devlin Raye It-Brit Raye chose an autumnal brown-toned dress with intricate diamanté embellishments on the lower half. She accessorised the look with a stack of diamond necklaces, matching earrings and a striking cuff bracelet.

© Anthony Devlin Maya Jama Maya Jama opted for an elegant look for the evening. Settling on a figure-hugging black midi dress fixed with metal safety pin fixtures, a bustier neckline and a thigh-high slit.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Tayce Welsh drag queen, rapper and model Tayce turned heads in a fluffy all-black feather and pointed-toe heels look.



© OLI SCARFF Leila Ouahabi Footballer Leila Ouahabi opted for a striking three-piece suiting ensemble which she paired over a silver mesh tank top.

© Daniele Venturelli Molly Marsh Former Love Island star Molly Marsh took to the red carpet in a showstopping deep red sequin dress which she paired with a set of patent red boots.