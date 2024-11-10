Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora, Raye, Maya Jama: The best dressed at the MTV EMAs 2024
The best dressed at the EMAs 2024.jpg

Rita Ora, Raye, Maya Jama: The best dressed at the MTV EMAs 2024

The music world's most notable names are currently in Manchester to celebrate the MTV Europe Music Awards and as expected their fashion choices are making serious statements

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
31 minutes ago
For the first time in history, Manchester will host one of the music world's most acclaimed awards ceremonies on Sunday night, with notable names travelling across the globe to be in attendance. 

This year, the MTV Europe Music Awards is being hosted by fashion It-Girl and music maven Rita Ora. This will be the British-born musician's third time hosting. 

Nominations for the awards ceremony were released early last month with Taylor Swift leading the charge with seven nominations, closely followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX

As per usual the night will see stars take to the red carpet in gilded gowns and tailored suiting ensembles, while inside the event, which is taking place at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, guests will see performances from Raye, Shawn Mendes and Tyla. 

From the hostess with the mostess Rita Ora to rising star Raye and Love Island Host Maya Jama, here are the very best dressed celebs who took to the MTV EMA 2024 red carpet. 

Rita Ora attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England© Anthony Devlin

Rita Ora

As expected, the host for the evening Rita Ora went all out for her red carpet appearance, dressing in a dreamy plunging neck gown adorned with what looks to be blonde artificial hair. 

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Lauren Beschi attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Lauren Beschi

Lauren Beschi leaned into the sheer dress trend, settling on a bridal-approved white embroidered dress and an elegant up-do hairstyle.

Neneh Cherry attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England© Anthony Devlin

Neneh Cherry

Neneh Cherry channelled their inner Hailey Bieber, styling a boxy oversized suit with a set of black boots and a slew of gold jewellery.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Vick Hope attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England© Anthony Devlin

Vick Hope

Settling on a custom white structured corset and an ethereal floaty sheer skirt, Vick Hope looked like a literal earthside angel.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Raye attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024© Anthony Devlin

Raye

It-Brit Raye chose an autumnal brown-toned dress with intricate diamanté embellishments on the lower half. She accessorised the look with a stack of diamond necklaces, matching earrings and a striking cuff bracelet.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Maya Jama attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England.© Anthony Devlin

Maya Jama

Maya Jama opted for an elegant look for the evening. Settling on a figure-hugging black midi dress fixed with metal safety pin fixtures, a bustier neckline and a thigh-high slit.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Tayce attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Tayce

Welsh drag queen, rapper and model Tayce turned heads in a fluffy all-black feather and pointed-toe heels look.

Manchester City and Spain footballer Leila Ouahabi poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) at the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2024© OLI SCARFF

Leila Ouahabi

Footballer Leila Ouahabi opted for a striking three-piece suiting ensemble which she paired over a silver mesh tank top.

Molly Marsh attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England© Daniele Venturelli

Molly Marsh

Former Love Island star Molly Marsh took to the red carpet in a showstopping deep red sequin dress which she paired with a set of patent red boots.

South African singer Tyla poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2024© OLI SCARFF

Tyla

Opting for a blue and black-toned zebra print dress fixed with a fluffy asymmetrical hem, the South African singer looked radiant ahead of taking to the stage to perform at the event.

