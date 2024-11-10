Rita Ora, Raye, Maya Jama: The best dressed at the MTV EMAs 2024

As per usual the night will see stars take to the red carpet in gilded gowns and tailored suiting ensembles, while inside the event, which is taking place at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, guests will see performances from Raye, Shawn Mendes and Tyla.
From the hostess with the mostess Rita Ora to rising star Raye and Love Island Host Maya Jama, here are the very best dressed celebs who took to the MTV EMA 2024 red carpet.
Rita Ora
As expected, the host for the evening Rita Ora went all out for her red carpet appearance, dressing in a dreamy plunging neck gown adorned with what looks to be blonde artificial hair.
Lauren Beschi
Lauren Beschi leaned into the sheer dress trend, settling on a bridal-approved white embroidered dress and an elegant up-do hairstyle.
Neneh Cherry
Neneh Cherry channelled their inner Hailey Bieber, styling a boxy oversized suit with a set of black boots and a slew of gold jewellery.
Vick Hope
Settling on a custom white structured corset and an ethereal floaty sheer skirt, Vick Hope looked like a literal earthside angel.
Raye
It-Brit Raye chose an autumnal brown-toned dress with intricate diamanté embellishments on the lower half. She accessorised the look with a stack of diamond necklaces, matching earrings and a striking cuff bracelet.
Maya Jama
Maya Jama opted for an elegant look for the evening. Settling on a figure-hugging black midi dress fixed with metal safety pin fixtures, a bustier neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Tayce
Welsh drag queen, rapper and model Tayce turned heads in a fluffy all-black feather and pointed-toe heels look.
Leila Ouahabi
Footballer Leila Ouahabi opted for a striking three-piece suiting ensemble which she paired over a silver mesh tank top.
Molly Marsh
Former Love Island star Molly Marsh took to the red carpet in a showstopping deep red sequin dress which she paired with a set of patent red boots.
Tyla
Opting for a blue and black-toned zebra print dress fixed with a fluffy asymmetrical hem, the South African singer looked radiant ahead of taking to the stage to perform at the event.
