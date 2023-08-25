Rita Ora's 'weird girl' manicure is our current end-of-summer nail obsession

The Praising You singer is all about the mix & match nail art right now

Rita Ora's killer Ibiza 'fits are the fashion topic of the moment. Heading off on your own party getaway? Make sure you consult the You & I singer's holiday snaps beforehand to ensure you are bringing a similar level of glam energy.

But if her latest Instagram Stories post is anything to go by, there's heaps more summer inspo where that came from.

The 32-year-old has been living it up on her Balearic getaway alongside her husband filmmaker Taika Waititi in celebration of his 48th birthday.

If you missed Rita's party-perfect dazzling sheer number, please rectify the situation immediately. You can thank us later.

But our current obsession comes not in the fashion, but the beauty department. Rita shared some snaps of her latest mani moment – oval-shaped nails, each individually decorated with a totally unique design.

© Instagram / @figbeautyibiza The star's nails were each individually decorated

Swerving uniformity, the singer instead favoured a more sporadic, mix and match approach. Created by nail artist Keely Cooper using BIAB colours from The GelBottle, the look felt fresh and interesting, and was infused with a certain off-beat appeal.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita's manicure was created by nail artist Keely Cooper

Each nail boasted its own bespoke design – from soft-focus geometrics and coloured tips to a miniature strawberry motif. There was a definite quirkiness, and yet, the cosy, slightly autumnal, colour palette – think bottle green, elegant burgundy, creamy light blue and mustard yellow – evoked a sense of cohesion.

Rita's unconventional nail art felt richly reminiscent of a look worn earlier this year by supermodel-cum-mani-influencer Hailey Bieber.

© Instagram / @haileybieber The model's right hand featured geometric accents

The Rhode founder went for a super similar design a few months ago, trading in her signature polish in favour of something more unorthodox. Hailey's manicure featured creamy green and saffron yellow dots alongside crimson geometric accents and abstract pale pink, almost underwater-like, swooshes.

Looks like a nail refresh is in order…