'I have developed a distinctive element for Elie Saab' Marina Raphael on handbags, couture and creating a legacy

"To be honest, I don’t see any major challenges," Marina Raphael tells H! Fashion, "Elie Saab’s signature elegance harmonises naturally with my design ethos, creating a synergy that promises a seamless blend of our styles."

The Greek-Austrian designer has already gained global recognition for her iconic silhouettes and crystal studded accessories, so she has good reason to be optimistic about her latest venture.

Celebrated for its opulent gowns, bold silhouettes and intricate tailoring, Elie Saab is embarking on a new chapter with the appointment of Raphael as Artistic and Design Director of Handbags. The brand is a go-to for The Princess of Wales, who has worn it to major events such as Ascot and the Jordanian royal wedding; it's also been touted by a slew of A-listers including Halle Berry, Rita Ora and Angelina Jolie. This strategic move signifies a fresh approach to the Maison's accessories category, driven by the young designer's innovative vision.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales is a long-time Elie Saab fan

"I am excited to build a handbag line that seamlessly integrates with the brand's couture heritage, yet holds its own as a distinctive, iconic category within the luxury market," Raphael explains to me over email, "This opportunity marks a defining moment in my career, enabling me to contribute my design vision to Elie Saab's enduring legacy."

Fresh off her recent collaboration with celebrated celebrity stylist Georgia Medley, Raphael is set to bring her signature style to Elie Saab. While Raphael's designs are known for their contemporary edge, she intends to seamlessly blend her aesthetic with the renowned couturiers' timeless elegance.

Marina Raphael has just been named Artistic and Design Director of Handbags at Elie Saab

"I love pairing structured, harder materials like metal and plexiglass with softer textures like raffia and leather, creating a dynamic balance that gives each piece a unique character," she enthuses, "This approach, along with my affinity for bold and structured shapes, will be woven into the Elie Saab collections as well."

One of the most exciting aspects of Raphael's appointment is the introduction of a new signature for the maison that will serve as a signature hallmark for the handbag line. "I have developed a distinctive element for Elie Saab that will take centre stage in all future collections," she teases. "While it remains a surprise for now, this element beautifully embodies the essence of Elie Saab's DNA, capturing the brand's timeless elegance and artistry in a way that will be instantly recognisable."

© Getty Elie Saab Haute Couture SS23

The first collection under Raphael's direction will debut at the brand’s Haute Couture Show in Paris in January 2025. It promises to be a captivating blend of couture artistry and wearable luxury, “The collection features a versatile selection of day-to-night pieces…. exuding confidence while remaining effortlessly elegant," Raphael reveals. A member of the Swarovski family it should come as no surprise that Raphael's inaugural collection will also include “some beautifully embellished dazzling crystal creations."

As for her long-term vision for the line, Raphael is ambitious. "I aspire to establish a dynamic and flourishing category, making Elie Saab handbags instantly recognizable and integral to the brand's ongoing success… through this evolution, I hope to contribute to the brand's legacy and future growth."