Rita Ora's Holographic Nails are Perfect for Party Season

Party season is fast approaching, and it couldn't come any sooner for Rita Ora if her most recent nail look is anything to go by.

The Poison singer never disappoints in the manicure department, constantly opting for quirky, offbeat designs and providing us with an influx of major nail inspo in one fell swoop.

While the 32-year-old's latest look felt less eccentric and more of a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, it still feels categorically note-worthy, especially during the lead-up to December.

The star's look was created by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt

Beauty obsessives will rejoice at Rita's shimmery spin on the much-adored chrome nails trend.

The star posted a stylish snap on her Instagram Stories, documenting the handiwork of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

Rita's nails featured a captivating holographic effect, the shimmer shifting from orange to olive green as she rotated her wrist in the light.

The squoval shape felt fresh and clean, allowing the mesmerising iridescence of the polish to take centre stage.

© Instagram / @ritaora The singer's shimmery mani moment comes just after she rocked a party season classic

Her nail artist revealed on her own Stories that the formula used to create Rita's look is actually magnetic – and we are totally in awe.

Chrome nails skyrocketed in popularity last year after Hailey Bieber captured hearts with her signature Glazed Donut mani, inspiring a widespread obsession with the glossy pearlescence.

But we love this look as a more festive alternative, starring an ultra-fine, colour-fluctuating glimmer over the shininess of chrome nails, all while retaining the same metallic quality.

Safe to say, we know which celebrity mani look we’ll be looking to recreate at our next trip to the salon…