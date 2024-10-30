Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez shimmers in corseted sequin dress for a magical reunion
Subscribe
Selena Gomez shimmers in corseted sequin dress for a magical reunion
Selena Gomez poses in a red sequin dress at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"© Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena Gomez shimmers in corseted sequin dress for a magical reunion

Selena was joined by her original Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie to celebrate the premiere of the show's new spin-off 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It’s a happy, happy day for original Disney fans as episode one of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, is now officially available to watch on Disney+. 

To mark the milestone moment, Selena Gomez called on her stylist Erin Walsh to kit her out in a magical custom-made sequin dress. 

Selena Gomez arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" at El Capitan Theatre on October 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California in a red sequin dress© Steve Granitz
Selena's striking midi dress is perfect for the festive season ahead

The party-perfect red dress was custom-made for Selena by fashion brand Rodarte and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a thigh-high slit and a sculptural peplum waist structure.

To complete the look, the Rare Beauty founder added a set of Wizard of Oz-approved metallic crimson Christan Louboutin pumps and a bejewelled satin clutch bag from Roger Vivier. 

elena Gomez arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" at El Capitan Theatre on October 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Steve Granitz
The Rare Beauty founder looked radiant in red

Hair and makeup-wise, the singer, actress and entrepreneur opted for an ultra-glam look to match her gilded gown. Selena’s makeup artist Jenna Nicole accentuated her dark brown eyes with a sleek cat eyeliner look and fluttery fake lashes and gave her a healthy pink-toned glow by adding blush to the apples of her cheeks and nose. For hair, Selena let her brunette locks roam free, set in a slick middle parting before cascading into a loose wave blowout. 

Selena Gomez and David Henrie pose together at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"© Mark Von Holden
Selena and David have been friends since they first starred in the original show back in 2007

Selena shared her excitement for the show on Instagram, sharing a selection of images from the premiere with her 423m followers. Captioning the post “Bringing back my childhood has been such a beautiful gift.. I hope you all can enjoy this beautiful project that was made with so much love” Selena can be seen posing alongside original and current co-star David Henrie, who plays her older brother Justin Russo. 

David Henrie returned Selena’s kind words by commenting: “Hard to believe, after all these years of hanging out and talking about the show….We’re doing it again! What a magical evening!”

The new show is available to watch now on Disney+© Mark Von Holden
The new show is available to watch now on Disney+

Fans of the original series flocked to the comment section in excitement, with one saying what we were all thinking: “Missed the Russo fam so much,” while another mentioned how Selena’s character Alex Russo helped them throughout their childhood “We really grew up together, Alex Russo will always so special for me thank you.” 

Though the spin-off doesn’t feature Selena or her onscreen wizard brothers as the main characters, they do make a few cameos - with Selena's character Alex recommending a new young wizard called Billie to train with her teacher brother Justin. 

If you’re yet to see the new show, take this as a sign to clear your weekend plans and indulge in the nostalgia of the Disney wizarding world.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More