Selena Gomez shimmers in corseted sequin dress for a magical reunion

It’s a happy, happy day for original Disney fans as episode one of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, is now officially available to watch on Disney+.

To mark the milestone moment, Selena Gomez called on her stylist Erin Walsh to kit her out in a magical custom-made sequin dress.

© Steve Granitz Selena's striking midi dress is perfect for the festive season ahead

The party-perfect red dress was custom-made for Selena by fashion brand Rodarte and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a thigh-high slit and a sculptural peplum waist structure.

To complete the look, the Rare Beauty founder added a set of Wizard of Oz-approved metallic crimson Christan Louboutin pumps and a bejewelled satin clutch bag from Roger Vivier.

© Steve Granitz The Rare Beauty founder looked radiant in red

Hair and makeup-wise, the singer, actress and entrepreneur opted for an ultra-glam look to match her gilded gown. Selena’s makeup artist Jenna Nicole accentuated her dark brown eyes with a sleek cat eyeliner look and fluttery fake lashes and gave her a healthy pink-toned glow by adding blush to the apples of her cheeks and nose. For hair, Selena let her brunette locks roam free, set in a slick middle parting before cascading into a loose wave blowout.

© Mark Von Holden Selena and David have been friends since they first starred in the original show back in 2007

Selena shared her excitement for the show on Instagram, sharing a selection of images from the premiere with her 423m followers. Captioning the post “Bringing back my childhood has been such a beautiful gift.. I hope you all can enjoy this beautiful project that was made with so much love” Selena can be seen posing alongside original and current co-star David Henrie, who plays her older brother Justin Russo.

David Henrie returned Selena’s kind words by commenting: “Hard to believe, after all these years of hanging out and talking about the show….We’re doing it again! What a magical evening!”

© Mark Von Holden The new show is available to watch now on Disney+

Fans of the original series flocked to the comment section in excitement, with one saying what we were all thinking: “Missed the Russo fam so much,” while another mentioned how Selena’s character Alex Russo helped them throughout their childhood “We really grew up together, Alex Russo will always so special for me thank you.”

Though the spin-off doesn’t feature Selena or her onscreen wizard brothers as the main characters, they do make a few cameos - with Selena's character Alex recommending a new young wizard called Billie to train with her teacher brother Justin.

If you’re yet to see the new show, take this as a sign to clear your weekend plans and indulge in the nostalgia of the Disney wizarding world.