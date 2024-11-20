Khloe Kardashian is launching her first solo fragrance - and we're already obsessed

When it comes to beauty, celebrities have delved into just about every category you can imagine - from makeup to skincare and even technology. But this year has been defined by the celebrity fragrance boom.

In exciting news, the next famous face to launch a perfume is none other than beloved TV personality and business owner, Khloe Kardashian. She already owns a successful fashion brand, Good American, with a focus on creating denim pieces that suit every body type. However, it looks like she will be expanding beyond fashion and following in her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's beauty footsteps.

On Instagram, Khloe shared the exciting news with her 3.5 million followers. The reality star posted a glamorous image from a photo shoot with Nick Knowles, wearing a nude-toned plunging bodysuit with glowing sun-kissed skin.

She wrote: "XO Khloé. I’m so excited to finally share my debut fragrance with all of you. Creating this signature scent has been such a personal and special journey for me and I love every detail from the bottle to the beautiful fragrance itself"

According to reports, the top notes of XO Khloe are Lavender, Rose Petals and Sage. middle notes are Praline, Peach and Orange Blossom. The fragrance then dries down to reveal base notes of tonka bean, woody musk and moss. The fragrance already sounds like the perfect warm winter scent.

In an interview with WWD, she opened up about the launch, revealing that the scent was "personal "and explained why creating it was so “liberating” to her.

"All of my sisters — who are very tough critics — complimented it,” Khloe admitted. “And none of them knew it was mine.” She also revealed that while she has created other scents with her ex-husband Lamar Odom and her sisters for a KKW Beauty line, she’s “never done one completely on my own, which is really cool but also nerve-wracking,” she told the publication “It’s all reliant on you. It is scary, but it’s also really liberating that I get to do it all on my own.”

© Sean Zanni Khloe Kardashian dazzles at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

The American star also provided a sneak peek of the perfume bottle itself, and it looks very luxurious. In the Instagram post carousel, she debuted the square-shaped glistening bottle diamond bottle, which is sure to be on the front row of your perfume collection.

If you're wondering when you can get your hands on the highly anticipated fragrance, it looks like we don't have long to wait. The star revealed: "XO Khloé launches exclusively at Harrods on 11 November and at Ulta Beauty on 1 December and 8 November in-stores nationwide!" If you're still looking for a stocking filler ahead of Christmas, look no further.

Khloe also teased an appearance in the UK for the fragrance launch, she signed off her caption with: "I can’t wait to see you guys in London." We'll be there Khloe...