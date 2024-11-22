Khloe Kardashian returns to her roots with dramatic winter hair transformation

The change of seasons signals a transitional period in the beauty world. Usually, we see a shift towards darker glam; from berry red nails to 'cinnamon roll' makeup. But when it comes to hair - Khloe Kardashian is leading the way.

Khloe has ditched her previous light cinnamon balayage locks for something darker, debuting chocolate-coloured hair in a dramatic transformation - a hairstyle reminiscent of her earlier days in the spotlight. The reality star and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, were famous for their trademark dark, tussled tresses.

Khloe debuted her jaw-dropping new look in an Instagram post to her 305m followers. She put together a renowned celebrity glam squad to achieve this winter-approved new hairdo, including hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, Los Angeles-based extension expert Priscilla Valles, and Schwarzkopf's Colour and Technique director Tracey Cunningham.

Her hair was styled with soft, voluminous waves, giving it a polished yet cool feel. Although we love Andrew's effortless loose curls, it's the perfect shade of brown that has us hooked.

© @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian's dazzles in chocolate brown hair transformation

For the base colours, Tracy started with a warm, chocolate brown providing depth and dimension. She then added some subtle caramel and honey-toned balayage highlights, creating a soft frame and adding brightness to her look without overpowering the darker base. The look's overall tone leans towards warmth, enhancing her complexion and giving her hair a healthy, glossy glow.

On the social media website, fans of the TV personality praised her new look and many stated how "perfect" the shade of brown was. The unexpected switch-up even got her sister's seal of approval. Kourtney commented under the post, "Stunning inside and out my sister."

ICYMI: Khloe is currently in her beauty bag. On Tuesday, November 19, the star announced that she would be releasing her first solo perfume, XO Khloe. She already owns a successful fashion brand, Good American, which focuses on creating denim pieces with an extensive size range. However, if these recent boss moves are anything to go by, the socialite is expanding beyond fashion and following in her sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner's beauty footsteps.

On Instagram, Khloe shared the exciting news with her 3.5 million followers. The reality star posted a glamorous image from a photo shoot with Nick Knowles, wearing a nude-toned plunging bodysuit with glowing sun-kissed skin.

She wrote: "XO Khloé. I’m so excited to finally share my debut fragrance with all of you. Creating this signature scent has been such a personal and special journey for me and I love every detail from the bottle to the beautiful fragrance itself." The American star also provided a sneak peek of the perfume bottle itself, and it looks very luxurious. In the Instagram post carousel, she debuted the square-shaped glistening bottle diamond bottle, which is sure to be on the front row of your perfume collection.