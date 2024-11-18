Sydney Sweeney just made a NASCAR racing suit look so chic

Trust Sydney Sweeney to make an outfit that is not particularly associated with being cool, an actual fashion-forward moment.

The Euphoria actress has been a major player in the sartorial sphere this year, with her It-girl-coded outfits providing inspiration for fashion editors and influencers alike.

Her latest 'look' was totally unexpected, posing with a NASCAR vehicle after showing off her driving skills (talk about a girl who can do both), but of course, we can't get enough.

Sydney shared a selection of images with her 22.8m Instagram followers after taking part in the NASCAR Racing Experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway, thanking Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney for showing her what she's been "missing out on."

© @sydneysweeney She's making race car chic a thing

She posed in a bright blue suit with a subtle white checkered pattern, paired with white platform trainers and a pair of cool-girl-esque rectangular black sunglasses. Fans were quick to comment on how well she wore the all-in-one, saying in the comments section: "Awesome! How well do you brake with those platform shoes on?!," "you as a NASCAR girl is everything" and "When Sydney shows up even cars go wild."

© @sydneysweeney Sydney shared images from the NASCAR race track on Instagram

Whilst Sydney's particular suit isn't a go-to piece in the fashion realm, sport-led clothing, particularly racing, has cemented its place as an inspiration for many designers throughout history. Most recently, Chanel's 2023 cruise show was held in Monaco, with the country's famous, star-studded F1 racetrack serving as the inspiration behind the collection.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Chanel Cruise 2023 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Racing motifs were hugely influential in the collection

"The most enduring motifs throughout the collection were that of Formula 1 racing, with jumpsuits aplenty and chequered flags printed on blouses and dresses," said H! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "The models carried actual motor racing helmets with them down the runway, emblazoned with the Chanel logo. There were also hints at the country’s famous casino... Slot machines were fashioned into novelty bags, which we are sure are about to become a hit with the style set."

Oh Sydney, we just can't get enough of you.



