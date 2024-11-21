Millie Bobby Brown reveals her 'glowing' skincare routine - and it's so easy to recreate

Millie Bobby Brown has reminded us all about the importance of winter skincare.

When the clocks go back and the days get darker, it can be so easy to forget all about maintaining a solid skincare routine. In fact, your skin actually needs a little more attention during the colder months because the dry weather often means it's crying out for more hydration.

In an Instagram post, Millie revealed her secret to achieving glowing, hydrated skin this festive season. In one simple step, her skin went from matte to glistening - and it's so easy to recreate.

She captioned the video "glowing forward always," which is certainly true for the British It-girl. At the start of the reel, Millie appeared bare-faced, leaving the makeup behind to show off her results. Her brown locks were scraped back into a slicked-back pony tail, so we could see her face. Of course, the British actress used products from her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. Known for its clean, vegan and cruelty-free products; the makeup and skincare brand is a hit with Gen-Z beauty lovers.

The actress applied a few pumps of the brand's Glow Forward Glaze Drops to her bare skin, and rubbed the serum into her forehead, apples of her cheeks and eyelids. After the application was complete, Millie revealed her supple skin and there was a clear instant boost of hydration.

Florence by Mills claims that the complexion booster gives you 'glass skin within minutes,' and after seeing the actresses results - it's certainly true. These lightweight, cushiony glaze-drops are formulated with a barrier-strengthening complex of ceramides, peptides, squalane, & hyaluronic acid to achieve "instant luminosity."

© Isa Foltin Actress and influencer Millie Bobby Brown during her Meet And Great Berlin.

The beauty brand owners simple-skincare enhancer went down a treat with fans. On the social media app, one fan commented, "Yesss! I just used some of the Glaze Drops right now. My skin is so glowy. Whilst another clearly agreed and commented, " The Queen of glow."

If you're in need of an extra boost of hydration for your skin this winter, investing in a quality serum is clearly the key.