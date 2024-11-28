Millie Bobby Brown's sheer tights date night look is so easy to recreate

When Millie Bobby Brown isn't donning clothing from her own label - Florence By Mills Fashion - that defines cosy-cool, she's wearing It-girl-coded evening outfits which, this season, include plenty of black outfits with a mini hemline.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things actress is arguably the most accomplished Gen-Z Hollywood heavyweight of her generation. She's already an actress, author, fashion designer and beauty and skincare entrepreneur. And to top it all off, her fans can't get enough of her effortless style agenda.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old shared an Instagram 'dump' with her 63m followers, and her date night look was the epitome of easy-chic.

Millie posed with her husband Jake Bongiovi - the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi, wearing a black low-neck top featuring statement gold buttons. She paired it with sheer tights, short shorts or a skirt, and every It-girl's favourite outer layer of the moment: a black leather blazer.

© @milliebobbybrown The Stranger Things star created an easy-chic date night look

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Maya Jama and Bella Hadid are just a few street style icons who are favouring the 90s-infused coat style this season.

A pair of gold statement earrings and a sleek updo with a messy finish completed Millie's elevated evening look.

Short hem lengths and sheer tights are her favourite formula this season. Last month she wore a classic little black mini dress with tights and a bomber jacket that she styled slouched and off-the-shoulder.

© @milliebobbybrown Short outfits and sheer tights are her go-to this season

In her latest look, the actress posed with her husband Jake Bongiovi, who embodied 70s-esque cool in a taupe-toned shirt, blue jeans and orangey oversized square sunglasses.

The two got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot earlier this year. In September, they had a second lavish wedding in Italy, where the blushing bride stunned in a corseted Galia Lahav dress.

Whether you're looking for cosy casual at-home attire or cool-girl-approved date night looks, Millie has you covered for the entire season.