Ariana Grande just proved she's the real-life Glinda to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba

Wicked has an undeniable grip on society, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the heart of the gravity-defying phenomenon.

In the wake of Margot Robbie's plastic-fantastic Barbie press tour, which saw the Australian actress go entirely method with an exclusively pink colour palette and doll-inspired wardrobe, themed dressing at premieres has since become a standard in the fashion industry.

The cast of Dune: Part 2 followed suit with the cast's futuristic tour-drobe, shortly succeeded by Zendaya's tenniscore looks for the Challengers press tour, geniously styled by Law Roach.

WATCH: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked

Ever since the roles of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) were announced, style fans knew the promotional tour was going to be legendary. Both leading ladies have undergone the most iconic of style transformations for Wicked's press tour, embodying their inner witch with each and every head-turning look.

You don't need to be a devoted Wicked fan to recognise that Ariana's bubblegum pink persona and Cynthia's chartreuse green wardrobe are extensions of their on-screen roles.

In honour of the wonderfully wicked fashion looks straight from the red carpet yellow brick road, HELLO! shares every time Ariana and Cynthia have dressed like they're off to see the Wizard.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin 9 November, Los Angeles The ladies went all out for their witchy ensembles at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked. Cynthia, dressed in an electric green custom Louis Vuitton gown, captivated in her vinyl ensemble and statement stole. Ariana embodied Barbiecore with a modern take on Glinda's wardrobe, slipping into a charming baby pink gingham ensemble, a custom design by Thom Browne.

© Brendon Thorne 5 November, Sydney Ariana opted for a salmon-pink coord paired with ballerina kitten heels and a fairy-like updo for a photocall at the Sydney Opera House. Cynthia, meanwhile, sported a sculpted forest green corset and pencil skirt, elevating her look with an Oz-like beret, platform buckled heels and an emerald city-inspired manicure.

© SAVERIO MARFIA 3 November, Sydney Cynthia ditched the green to attend a pre-celebration for the Australian premiere in Sydney, beguiling in a midnight-black Louis Vuitton gown. Her dramatic monochrome ensemble still stole cues from Oz, with an oversized lion's head choker no doubt referencing the cowardly lion. "I love this outfit so much because it speaks to my character," she told Vogue Australia on the red carpet, likening her dress to Defying Gravity. Ariana, meanwhile, was a sugar plum princess in a whimsical fairy-like gown complete with shimmering tulle, dramatic puffed sleeves and a glittering butterfly choker.

© Noam Galai 29 October, New York City Serving up a Wicked sartorial platter at the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards, the on-screen duo added a dose of fantasy to their outfits. Cynthia layered a grey two-piece suit with a bejewelled vibrant green dress, while Ariana opted for a silhouette-enhancing tulle gown embellished with swirling appliqué.