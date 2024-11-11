Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Proof Ariana Grande is the real-life Glinda to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba on Wicked press tour
Arian Grande and Cynthia Erivo Wicked press tour outfits

Ariana Grande just proved she's the real-life Glinda to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba

Witchcore reigns supreme as Wicked's leading ladies go 'method' with their press tour dressing

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Wicked has an undeniable grip on society, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the heart of the gravity-defying phenomenon.

In the wake of Margot Robbie's plastic-fantastic Barbie press tour, which saw the Australian actress go entirely method with an exclusively pink colour palette and doll-inspired wardrobe, themed dressing at premieres has since become a standard in the fashion industry. 

The cast of Dune: Part 2 followed suit with the cast's futuristic tour-drobe, shortly succeeded by Zendaya's tenniscore looks for the Challengers press tour, geniously styled by Law Roach.    

WATCH: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked

Ever since the roles of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) were announced, style fans knew the promotional tour was going to be legendary. Both leading ladies have undergone the most iconic of style transformations for Wicked's press tour, embodying their inner witch with each and every head-turning look. 

You don't need to be a devoted Wicked fan to recognise that Ariana's bubblegum pink persona and Cynthia's chartreuse green wardrobe are extensions of their on-screen roles. 

In honour of the wonderfully wicked fashion looks straight from the red carpet yellow brick road, HELLO! shares every time Ariana and Cynthia have dressed like they're off to see the Wizard.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

9 November, Los Angeles

The ladies went all out for their witchy ensembles at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked

Cynthia, dressed in an electric green custom Louis Vuitton gown, captivated in her vinyl ensemble and statement stole. 

Ariana embodied Barbiecore with a modern take on Glinda's wardrobe, slipping into a charming baby pink gingham ensemble, a custom design by Thom Browne. 

5 November, Sydney© Brendon Thorne

5 November, Sydney

Ariana opted for a salmon-pink coord paired with ballerina kitten heels and a fairy-like updo for a photocall at the Sydney Opera House. 

Cynthia, meanwhile, sported a sculpted forest green corset and pencil skirt, elevating her look with an Oz-like beret, platform buckled heels and an emerald city-inspired manicure. 

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.© SAVERIO MARFIA

3 November, Sydney

Cynthia ditched the green to attend a pre-celebration for the Australian premiere in Sydney, beguiling in a midnight-black Louis Vuitton gown. Her dramatic monochrome ensemble still stole cues from Oz, with an oversized lion's head choker no doubt referencing the cowardly lion.

"I love this outfit so much because it speaks to my character," she told Vogue Australia on the red carpet, likening her dress to Defying Gravity. 

Ariana, meanwhile, was a sugar plum princess in a whimsical fairy-like gown complete with shimmering tulle, dramatic puffed sleeves and a glittering butterfly choker. 

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, 2024 in New York City.© Noam Galai

29 October, New York City

Serving up a Wicked sartorial platter at the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards, the on-screen duo added a dose of fantasy to their outfits. 

Cynthia layered a grey two-piece suit with a bejewelled vibrant green dress, while Ariana opted for a silhouette-enhancing tulle gown embellished with swirling appliqué.

Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande attend an Special Cast and Filmmakers Screening Of WICKED at DGA Theater on October 28, 2024 in New York City.© Kevin Mazur

28 October, New York City

Before kicking off the press tour, Ariana and Cynthia treated the cast of Wicked on Broadway to an exclusive film screening. 

Subtly foreshadowing her 'good witch' wardrobe to come, Ari brought retro flair in a custom Versace skirt set, white Gianvito Rossi pumps, and elegant quarter-length gloves. 

Meanwhile, Cynthia rocked a cool, laid-back look in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, pairing mid-wash jeans with a green A-line coat and matching satin pumps.


