Jennifer Lopez effortlessly nailed the 'naked mani' trend

There is something so chic about the 'naked' mani. It's got that 'your-nails-but-better' vibe that just never goes out of style.

Trust Jennifer Lopez to lean into this trend for her latest mani-moment - generously showcased via social media. Complementing a dazzling black sequin dress, the singer's nails were painted a sheer nude colour - and it oozed 'Quiet Luxury.'

On Instagram, the Waiting for Tonight singer's trusty nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted the nail design and the detailed breakdown behind it. Tom wrote in the caption: "For Jen’s Naked Mani, I took my Tweezerman Tools for the perfect nail prep. Then, I painted a layer of ‘Maybe’ from Apres Nails Light and Shadow collection for a light peachy pink nude. Next, I sealed off the look with Apres Non-Wipe Top Coat. Last, I rehydrated the cuticles with Chanel Beauty's L'Huile de Jasmin massage oil."

© @tombachik JLo shows of her elegant sheer nude nails.

This winter, manicures have been at the forefront of beauty trends. As the weather got colder, the shades and hues for mani's have only mirrored this shift. Cherry red, deep wine, chocolate and 'cinnamon roll' nails have taken centre stage this season, but could this beloved summer nail trend be making a comeback?

In the warmer months, celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner and Margot Robbie also debuted 'naked manis.' But what exactly are they? This semi-transparent design is all about achieving natural-looking, healthy nails with minimalistic finishes. Instead of bold designs or bight colours, this trend emphasises the beauty of well groomed, polished nails.

© @jlo Alongside her black sequin 'revenge dress,' JLo debuted the naked mani-moment

Typically this is achieved by using sheer pinks, nudes and beige tones for an understated yet elegant feel. The emphasis of this chic mani moment is about simplicity, with smooth, glossy finishes that look effortless yet elegant. It suits people that want a low maintenance look with less upkeep compared to intricate nail designs.

JLo is not the only famous face to dive into this trend. At the launch of her perfume brand, XO Khloe, Khloe Kardashian debuted a similar. A-list manicurist Zola Ganzoright, aka @nailsbyzola, gave the reality star a sheer manicure. To elevate the look and to mirror the design of her diamond bottle fragrance, she added some diamond encrusted nail art for an extra festive sparkle.

© @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian debuted a 'naked mani' but with a diamond twist.

With naked nails, it's not about being over the top. It's all about stripped back simplicity.