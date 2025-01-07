Could rich auburn be the hair colour of the season?

On Sunday, the Hollywood stars put on a beauty masterclass at the Golden Globes red carpet in honour of film royalty. Every red carpet has a stand-out, and for beauty lovers, this year's itieration was all about hair.

From Emma Stone's nutmeg pixie cut to Ariana Grande's Audrey Hepburn-inspired bangs, the hair styling and colouring choices certainly made a new year statement. However, one trend we did pick up on was the rich, warm hairdos as the A-list shifted towards auburn and muted copper hair tones.

Alongside her 5-karat marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, Zendaya rocked a short deep copper toned bob whilst Ayo Edebiri debuted loose auburn waves and Michelle Yeoh sported a slick tawny updo with with thick, blunt bangs. You know what they say, three times a trend.

© FilmMagic Zendaya's stylish copper bob at the Golden Globe Awards.

As the weather gets even colder, hairstylists predict a shift to this reddish-brown shade and it's all in the science. Maia Louro, Hair Stylist at Blue Tit Hair Salon East Village tells H! Fashion: "I think auburn is so popular around this time of year as people get inspired by the autumn/winter vibe and in general tend to look for something warm and less high maintenance than a bright beachy blonde."

She continues: "It’s also the perfect colour for most people as it's by far the most versatile because it suits most skin tones, accentuates eye colour and is easily achievable as it sits between light and dark hues. Adding, "Personally as a hair stylist I get excited for this time of year as auburn shades are my favourite hues to do. I can guarantee about 40 per cent of my clients will want to make the change to the dark side."

We're taking a leaf from the A-list and predict that auburn will be the signature hair colour of the winter season.

Where does the allure of auburn hair in the winter come from?

Siobhan Haug, co-founder of Haug London Haus and former British Colour Technician of the Year tells H! Fashion: "Sometimes copper sounds just too close to orange and so can be a scary jump to make for natural brunettes or hard-to-lift blondes who have long been fighting the colour fade battle with orange. Auburn, however, is a mature, nuanced variation of copper and different auburn shades can incorporate other tones that soften its strength. She adds: "For example with Zendaya’s hair, her brunette undertone creates depth and richness whilst the auburn shimmers as a softly light-reflecting top coat."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri's deep auburn wavy locks took centre stage at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

In an Instagram post, Zendaya's celebrity hair stylist Coree Moreno, revealed that her stylish micro cut was homage to Old Hollywood glamour but with a modern twist. To get the desired brown undertone, he achieved this through using Bellami's Hair's seamless clip ins in the colours 'Chestnut' and 'Chocolate' for the perfect warm winter tone.

"Whereas Ayo Edebri’s stunning brunette locks have subtly painted strands of auburn dancing within her waves, keeping the nature of her dark hair but adding soft lights of warmth for radiance and shine," Siobhan explains.

How can I replicate Zendaya's Auburn Golden Globe hair?

The expert says: "Keeping hair darker in winter allows it to rest and recover. Applying a darker, warmer shade is like replenishing the hair's colour, much like how a polyfiller works it will even out the hair’s structure. Colour experts call this process 'pre-colouring,' it involves adding pigment back into the hair to helps colour last longer and enhance its shine.”

© AFP via Getty Images Michelle Yeoh's choppy auburn bangs made a statement at the Golden Globe Awards.

In Siobhan's expert opinion, you can easily ask for this rich shade at your local hair salon this winter. She tells H! Fashion: "For a quick hit of auburn, using a true semi-permanent conditioning colour will give you an auburn glow. The gentle nature of this product means the auburn shade will just catch to the lightest or most faded areas of your hair and will wash out in 8-10 shampoos. We love Schwarzkopf Professional’s Chroma ID in 7-77."

If you are looking for a subtle hair colour change this winter, this is your sign to consider warming, celebrity-approved auburn hues.