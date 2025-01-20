Jennifer Lopez's 'chocolate cherry' nails are the delicious winter trend you need to try

Jennifer Lopez is not only famous for her legendary singing and acting career, but she's also known for her iconic manicures.

In recent months, the actress has experimented with her nails from Princess Diana-inspired frosted 90s french tips to bold jet blacks, but her new mani-moment is so on-trend.

The singer's latest manicure combines this seasons hottest colour's; deep cherry red and brown. Jennifer's nails were filed down to a perfect almond shape and each one was painted a rich, glossy chocolate cherry colour—a deep, warm burgundy with a hint of brown and red undertones. The high-shine finish enhanced the elegance of the mani-moment, making them look sleek and sophisticated.

© @tombachik Jennifer Lopez displays her signature deep cherry manicure

JLo's trusted celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik, was the genius behind the look and posted a snap of the Jenny From The Block singer's XL acrylic nails. Alongside the image of her mani moment, he labelled this custom shade 'Chocolate Cherry 4Ever.'

Tom also gave his 60,000 followers an insider's guide on how to achieve this luxurious hue. The A-list manicurist used Après' nail's gel colour in ‘Blood Moon’ to create this crimson shade and for the glossy finish, he used the brands 'Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat.' To subtly elongate the nails, Tom used the Gel-X Extensions in 'Medium.' Gel-X builder products are known to be better for overall nail bed strength and health.

At the end of 2024, we saw a shift towards sheer nail designs like the 'milk bath' look that enhanced barely-there natural nails. As we look towards spring, could this be about to change?

Last year, JLo experimented with a sheer naked mani-moment

Already this year, the influence of deep cherry red in the beauty world has been unparalleled. Interest in the sweet fruit across skincare and makeup has reached new heights. In Pinterest's 2025 beauty trend report, the platform predicted this move, stating: "Gen Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their makeup, menus and mood boards this year." Expect to see deep wine-toned eyeshadow palettes, blush and lip oils.

If we look at the latest beauty releases, it appears the predictions were spot-on. Glossier just released a cherry inspired makeup collection, Fenty Beauty recently dropped the 'Cherry Dub Pore Purify'r Gel Cleanser' and it's rumoured that Ariana Grande's next perfume will be cherry-coded.

As JLo leans towards this sophisticated shade for her first manicure of the year, could she be hinting that cherry red be the hottest hue for 2025?