Jennifer Lopez's bedazzled butterfly manicure is simply to die for

Jennifer Lopez is officially the nail queen. Each new manicure she shares inspires salon trips and mood boards of beauty lovers everywhere. This time is no different, as her new bedazzled butterfly mani moment goes viral.

During a business trip to Dubai, the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer debuted a new shimmering design that is so perfect for spring. Her nails were the epitome of glamour and paired perfectly with her oversized power suit moment.

© @tombachik Jennifer Lopez's stunning butterfly crystal manicure

JLo went to her trusted nail artist, Tom Bachik, for the intricate design featuring a mix of delicate butterfly motifs, shimmering embellishments, and small crystal details.

If you thought XL nails were out, the actress proved otherwise. Her long, coffin-shaped nails were painted a soft, ethereal lavender with hand-drawn butterflies outlined in black, creating a dreamy yet bold contrast. To elevate the look further, Tom added sparkling gemstones and metallic accents for dimension, making the manicure as dazzling as the oversized diamond ring she was flaunting.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez stuns with a power suit moment, and her new manicure peaks out from under her sleeve.

In an Instagram post, Tom coined the mani moment, 'Butterfly Kisses' and detailed the products he used to create the design. Firstly, he used Gel X tips by Apres Nails for the long extensions. Gel X is a healthier version of acrylics for long-term use.

For the outline of the butterflies, he opted for the Gelux's gel polish in a jet-black hue from Mia Secret. As for the dazzling diamonds that added a glam twist, he used Swarovski crystals on her index and pinky fingers.

Last month, the actress had another viral manicure coined 'chocolate cherry nails.' Tom also created this winter-approved look and it was a hit with fans. Jennifer's nails were filed down to a perfect almond shape and each one was painted a rich, glossy chocolate cherry colour—a deep, warm burgundy with a hint of brown and red undertones. The high-shine finish enhanced the elegance of the mani-moment, making them look sleek and sophisticated.

As we look to spring, copy Jennifer's butterfly manicure for a classy mani moment.