Dua Lipa matches her cherry cola hair to her handbag and it's iconic

If you haven’t heard from the fashion set by now, red is officially the biggest colour of the autumn.

Whether it's Hailey Bieber in a micro mini red strawberry-hued dress, Alexa Chung in cheugy jeans or the Princess of Wales in an influencer-adored high-street blazer, crimson hues are at the top of every fashionista's agenda right now.

Dua Lipa, however, has taken it one step further. The Dance The Night Away singer, fashion designer and all-round style muse is no stranger to a bold look. Her style file possesses a plethora daring, unexpected and boundary-pushing ensembles, and her latest look sees her match her fiery red hair to her accessories in a look that gave 'indie' a cool-girl makeover and it was pretty iconic.

© Neil Mockford Dua paired her locks with her Loewe bag and cowboy boots

The 28-year-old stepped out at the Global Radio Studios in London on Wednesday wearing slouchy blue jeans paired with a black t-shirt and a statement furry white jacket. She took the classic coordinating accessories style hack and upped the ante, matching her oxblood red Loewe bag with similar-hued patent cowboy boots and the bold new tresses she debuted this season.

Dua's new look symbolises a fresh start as she embarks on a new music journey. She's traded in her signature style agenda and slinky silhouettes in favour of an aesthetic that is edgier than ever.

© Neil Mockford Dua Lipa at Capital Breakfast Radio studios

Often we notice off the cuff when fashionistas subtly go through a style renaissance, but Dua has made it abundantly clear that her new look is purposely coinciding with her upcoming new single.

In case you missed it, the popstar deleted the contents of her Instagram account in October, leaving fans wondering why. She then returned with a series of posts (showcasing her red hair in every one) to promote her new song Houdini.

We can't wait to see more fashion moments in her new style era.