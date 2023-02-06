Cruz Beckham pictured partying on the dancefloor at A-list wedding – mum Victoria reacts Victoria and David Beckham's son joined Salma Hayek on the dancefloor

Cruz Beckham wasted no time in getting the party started at Marc Anthony's wedding with Nadia Ferreira on 28 January.

David and Victoria Beckham's son was pictured joining Salma Hayek on the dancefloor as he sang along to the music. Dressed in a dapper suit – minus the jacket for the evening celebrations – Cruz held onto Salma's hands as he showed off his dance moves while other wedding guests enjoyed the festivities in the background against the backdrop of a flower wall.

"Great memories from last weekend at @nadiatferreira and @marcanthony wedding," Salma wrote.

The post was not only liked by VB, but she also reshared the black and white snap on her Instagram Stories alongside the witty message: "@cruzbeckham living his best life!"

Victoria Beckham's son Cruz joined Salma Hayek on the dancefloor

Victoria also attended the star-studded wedding, alongside her husband David and their children Harper and Romeo. The fashion designer, who was responsible for Nadia's bridesmaid dresses, opted for a glamorous wedding guest outfit consisting of a ruffled pink gown from her own collection plus her hair arranged in a messy bun.

"Marc, David, and Victoria have been friends for a long time. The dresses were this magnificent shade of navy blue, and she made them with so much love. I am eternally grateful to her," Nadia told Vogue, before opening up about her two custom Galia Lahav wedding dresses.

Victoria and Harper Beckham also attended Marc and Nadia's wedding

Nadia walked down the aisle at the Perez Art Museum Miami in a gown with a corset bodice, sheer sleeves with floral embroidery and a tulle skirt, before changing into a sequin embellished mini dress for the evening reception.

"I loved, loved, loved my dresses. When we had our first meeting, we discussed what I envision for the special day, and they presented me with the most beautiful sketches that came to life in the most glorious way," she added.

