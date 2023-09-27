Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoë Kravitz had a radical Audrey Hepburn inspired hair transformation at Paris Fashion Week - see photos

Zoë Kravitz had an incredible Audrey Hepburn inspired hair transformation at Paris Fashion Week

The Batman actress channelled the Hollywood icon at Saint Laurent's SS24 show

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Known for her signature pixie cut, Zoë Kravitz decided to break away from the norm and embrace a dramatically different hairstyle that had heads turning and cameras flashing at Saint Laurent’s SS24 show.

At  Paris Fashion Week, the Batman actress boldly stepped out with long, straight hair that cascaded down her back in a sleek, ebony wave. It was a transformative departure from her trademark hair agenda, demonstrating her versatility and willingness to experiment with her style.

What truly set Zoë's hair transformation apart was the addition of Audrey Hepburn-esque razor baby bangs, adding an extra layer of audacious chicness to her look. The look left fashion enthusiasts and film aficionados alike in awe as she paid a stunning homage to the timeless elegance of Audrey through her mane. Baby bangs are a hairstyle that the actress herself made famous back in the 1950s. The short fringe was expertly styled to suit Zoë's face, accentuating her delicate features and drawing attention to her striking bone structure. 

Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at Place Jacques Rueff on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD
Zoë channeled Audrey Hepburn at the Saint Laurent show

The ultra-short, wispy fringe framed her face, and added an intriguing touch of rebellious glamour. The precision of the razor-cut bangs contrasted beautifully with the flowing, straight locks, creating a captivating balance between soft and sharp.

Known for her edgy and eclectic style, Zoë's modern adaptation of the ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's star’s iconic look was a delightful surprise. The transformation involved a shift from her usual bohemian-chic aesthetic to the classic, sophisticated charm reminiscent of the legendary Hollywood star. 

NEW YORK - 1961: Actress Audrey Hepburn poses for a publicity still for the Paramount Pictures film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' in 1961 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)© Donaldson Collection
Actress Audrey Hepburn plumped for baby bangs for her iconic role in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

For the show Zoë donned a black, form-fitting polkadot dress that exuded grace, sophistication (and a touch of retro glamour) perfectly complementing her new locks. The short hemline kept things refreshingly modern. Many have praised Zoë for her fearless approach to fashion, celebrating her ability to push boundaries and redefine beauty standards. 

The radical hair transformation was nothing short of mesmerising, as it showcased Zoë's ability to effortlessly embody the essence of an iconic figure from the past while making it entirely her own. It not only showcased Zoë Kravitz's chameleon-like ability to adapt her look but also highlighted her status as a trendsetter and fashion icon. We stan. 

