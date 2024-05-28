Rita Ora debuts incredible mermaid hair ahead of her latest single release

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Since Rita Ora launched her haircare brand TypeBea back in April, she has been consistently serving us with enviable looks.

From her coveted hydro-bob to the slick-back style, the singer's hairdrobe is a varied, creative and always on-trend source of inspiration.

Announcing her new summer single with some behind the scenes footage of the music video to her 16.1 million Instagram followers, Rita Ora's look really struck a chord with us. Not for the red leather Roberto Cavalli ensemble (which did look incredible) but for her waist-length mermaid style waves.



© Instagram @ritaora Rita revealed the new look for her upcoming single

The new single, Ask & You Shall Receive, is being released on Friday and from another sneak peak on Rita's social media, we can really see just how long and mermaid-esque the 33-year-old's hair is.

In a middle parting with plenty of texture, her locks are the perfect style to recreate when dealing with temperamental weather because this look isn't about avoiding texture, it's about embracing it and a little bit of frizz just adds to the look.

© Instagram @ritaora Rita's waves are giving ethereal mermaid

If you're wanting to try the look, it might seem like the easiest option is to reach for a curling tong but a wide-barrelled waver like the Mermade Hair PRO waver is going to give you the best result. It's important to use a waver with large grooves though otherwise you could end up with a look similar to one created by an 80s style crimper. The larger the waver the better here.

If your hair isn't quite as long as you'd like, extensions are the answer. Invest in a great quality pair of clip-in extensions in a colour that matches your hair perfectly and use these to add both length and volume. Just ensure you add plenty texture to the ends with a texturising spray so the waves don't clump together too much.