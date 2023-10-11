The Beauty Breakdown: Chloe Lloyd

For influencer Chloe Lloyd, beauty is all about balance.

Signing with one of the industry's biggest modelling agencies at 18 made the Cheshire-born talent hyper-aware of which products look good on camera. Now 31, Chloe has swayed from the traditional model lifestyle, in favour of a setup that allows her more creative control.

As a beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencer with an impressive 472k Instagram following, Chloe still has to think about what makeup photographs well, but for the day-to-day, she is all about the fresh, natural finish.

The Beauty Breakdown with…Chloe Lloyd

Her Beauty Philosophy

© Chloe Lloyd The influencer often likes to focus on the eyes with her evening makeup

Chloe's digital presence is categorically aspirational – from her picture-perfect wedding day when she married former Union J star Josh Cuthbert to some extremely lavish holiday destinations.

But for more chilled, pared down days Chloe either goes barefaced or keeps things minimal. "If I'm working from home having an admin day, I'll either go without makeup and my favourite skincare or do some concealer, blush and lip balm," she tells Hello! Fashion.

"For daytime I love cream formulas as they look fresh and natural. My top tip is using the bronzer you use on your face as your eyeshadow, and then use the cream blush as your lipstick (after your lip pencil). Everything ends up looking cohesive and fresh."

The influencer is fluid in her approach, and open to combining certain products for maximum efficacy. "The good thing about makeup is it can always be wiped off at the end of the day!" Chloe says. "There truly are no rules with makeup, I even mix my Tan Luxe Face Drops into my night-time moisturiser which makes me wake up with a glow, meaning I then wear half the makeup I usually do."

Morning Skincare

© Chloe Lloyd Chloe likes a rich skincare base to suit her dry skin

"My skin is definitely on the drier side so a hydrating routine of serum, moisturiser and eye cream always helps my makeup sit better," Chloe explains.

"I am currently loving Bobbi Brown's Face Base for a skincare-meets-primer layer before makeup. And a sheet mask is always my ultimate pre-makeup treat before a nice event – I love those by 111Skin and Rodial."

Everyday Makeup

"If I'm shooting for a brand or content at home, my classic makeup look is glowing bronzed skin with a liquid liner and a nude lip. I find it photographs really well while making me look fresh," Chloe says.

"My favourite foundations change depending on the time of year and what I'm up to that day. For daytime I've been enjoying Hourglass' Veil Hydrating Skin Tint which is more of a tinted moisturiser."

"I love a fluffy foundation brush - I recommend IT Cosmetics' Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush as it's double-ended and creates a flawless finish. I always set my makeup with a translucent powder, you can't beat Laura Mercier for that."

"Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Freeze has been a game changer for me when it comes to taming my brows. I use that then go in with a thin brow pencil to create a soft fluffy brow."

"I use the same lip pencil pretty much every day. Mac's version in the shade 'Stripline' is my go-to, I even used it on my wedding day. I always mix up the lipstick to go with it though and often go for a more coral pink in the daytime and something more beige/nude in the evening."

Going Out Makeup

"I love playing with different looks and switching things up, especially for events. I usually focus on the eyes and play with cat-eye shapes or soft pinks, all depending on my outfit. My lip tends to stay a shade of nude - unless it's Christmas, then I may just bring out the red!"

"For events I've been using Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation a lot lately which is an absolute classic and gives a stunning finish."

"I've also been loving Makeup By Mario's Master Mattes Palette for easy day-to-night looks. It's always the one I throw in my bag when I travel as it covers all bases. If I want a shimmer, I usually use eye sticks, the Rare Beauty ones are stunning."

Evening Skincare

© Chloe Lloyd Chloe's current skincare favourites

"For me, nothing beats Garnier's Micellar water for getting off my makeup," Chloe says. "After that I cleanse, apply a retinol or other serum, eye cream and night cream. I always finish my routine with Caudalie's Beauty Elixir as it feels like I'm at a spa."

"I also love a multi-use product – for instance a lip gloss which doubles up as a treatment – like Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment."

Quick-fire beauty questions…

Which makeup trends or techniques are you currently obsessed with?

"Blush – I just love how fresh and awake blush instantly makes my skin. As someone who wears SPF and keeps my face out of the sun, blush gives my skin so much life."

How do you adjust your makeup routine for the different seasons?

"In the summer I love keeping my look fresh with pinks and natural skin, however as the weather gets colder, I find I wear a foundation with a little more coverage and play with taupe and other more muted tones."

What is the most common makeup mistake you tend to spot?

"I would definitely avoid using a foundation that isn't the correct undertone for you. You want it to look like an enhancement of your skin, not too cool or warm."

Which upcoming products or trends are you excited to try?

"I'm super excited about the launch of Rabanne makeup and can't wait to try their eye paints. I also recently got my hands on some pieces by Prada Beauty which I can't wait to try, the refillable lipsticks look stunning."