'Boyfriend Blush' is the Prince Harry inspired beauty trend that you need to try this spring

TikTok never fails to provide us with innovative beauty trends from Broccoli Freckles to last year's Strawberry Girl Summer, there's always something new gaining momentum.

This time we are happy to say it's blush that's taking centre stage and while some people shy away from a rosy flush, this trend is all about packing on the pigment.

If you're looking for a new way to experiment with your rouge, then we urge you to give this a try.

© svetikd Close up studio shot of a beautiful natural blonde woman with freckles skin.

Let us introduce you to 'boyfriend blush'. With over 794.9 million views on the app and counting, the rosy cheeked trend isn't going anywhere any time soon and it's the perfect make-up look for that outdoorsy, au-natural energy we all want to emulate at this time of the year.

What is Boyfriend Blush?

'Boyfriend Blush' is all about replicating the pinched-cheek flush that you might see on a fair haired man that's spent his morning running around a rugby field. It's a full cheek kind of flush, as opposed to perfectly placed pigment. Think Prince Harry in his cheeky uni days or Prince William after a game of polo with his pals.

© Anwar Hussein A Young Prince Harry is often cited as inspo for the viral 'Boyfriend Blush' trend

As with most TikTok trends this isn't anything new - it's just been given a fun name. The full on blush look has dominated catwalks for years, but it's been given a gen-z makeover thanks to the clock app, and anything that encourages us to wear more blush, we can get onboard with.

© Matteo Valle/launchmetrics.com/spotlight The models at Yuhan Wang's Spring '24 show wore an outdoorsy flush

How do you do the 'Boyfriend Blush' technique?

The key to creating the look lies in the shade that you opt for and the placement. You want it to appear as if you have natural colour rising in your cheeks from doing a work out and so you'll need to pick a shade thats close to that natural tone. You can try lightly pinching your cheeks to see the colour that looks the most realistic.

When it comes to placement keep the pigment in the centre of your cheeks as apposed to higher up on your cheekbones.

Make-up artist, Mallory Osses, who has gone viral for breaking down the look, suggests creating a triangular shape which begins at the centre of the face, goes out along the bottom of your cheekbone and then down into a v-shape. She then uses a buffing brush to bounce the blush into the skin for a seamless, blown-out finish.

The more natural it looks the better so you can even try adding somer colour to the bridge of your nose - have fun with it and see what works for your face shape. As long as the end result looks like you've just come in from a brisk run, you've nailed it.