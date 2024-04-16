Rita Ora's 'hydro-bob' is bang on trend for spring

April showers are no joke – if getting caught in a downpour is enough to ruin your day, it might be time to lean into the rain-slicked look so you're one step ahead of the inevitable.

One of our celebrity hair muses who is all over the glossy, moisture-drenched effect at the moment is Rita Ora. And if you're looking for some inspo, her Instagram page ought to be your first port of call.

The 33-year-old is spending some time down under to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand, Typebea, centred around the theme of hair growth and type inclusivity.

Fitting therefore, for Rita to share a series of stylish snaps with her 16.1m followers, documenting a certifiably excellent hair day.

The star brought her beauty A-game, sporting a 90s-reminiscent liner and gloss combo, blurred black liner and the pièce de resistance, her fresh wet-look bob. Rita wore a minimalist strapless dress and an array of edgy silver earrings, including Italian label Panconesi's Boa Drop design, to complement her statement beauty look.

© Instagram / @ritaora The star wore her hair in a wet-look bob

Her jawline-skimming lengths were styled with a hydro-focused finish, slicked back from her face with a faint suggestion of curl running through the ends.

What is the 'hydro-bob'?

The 'hydro-bob', or the wet-look bob as it's otherwise known, is a term coined by hair trend forecaster and leading industry figure Tom Smith.

The style is a short crop, characterised by a slick, moisture-infused finish – very editorial. To create that drenched effect, many stylists are using gel, leave-in creams and hydrating treatments.

© Instagram / @ritaora The singer styled her 'hydro-bob' with a 90s lip

Rita's latest venture, set to launch on 18 April, was created in partnership with Australian hair expert Anna Lahey – the brains behind beauty ingestible brand Vida Glow.

"I’'ve had nearly every colour and style," Rita explained in a recent video. "My hair has been bleached, I've had extensions, I've cut it short. But now my hair is the healthiest it's ever been."

While Typebea's exact product line-up is yet to be revealed, one thing is abundantly clear. Rita is set to have some major hair triumphs over the next few months…