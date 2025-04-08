Iris Law turns heads with the ‘pulllet’ - and it's set to be the cool-girl hairstyle of the summer 

Iris Law is the ultimate It-girl, effortlessly capturing attention with her striking beauty and impeccable sartorial choices. Whether she's turning heads with her looks or setting trends with her style, she continues to be an undeniable muse.

At the recent star-studded H&M event in New York, Jude Law's daughter dazzled in a bold crimson bustier maxi dress. But for beauty enthusiasts, the standout moment of her look was undoubtedly her hair.

Iris embraced the latest trend, sporting the chic and edgy 'pullet' haircut - the must-have style of the moment. Her locks were styled into a sleek, platinum blonde cut with a deep side part, creating a chic and edgy vibe. Her fringe softly framed her face, enhancing the overall sharpness of the haircut.

© Shutterstock Iris Law show's off the hairstyle of the moment, the "pullet".

As for her glam, it was kept fresh and minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The model's complexion is flawless with a springtime dewy finish, complemented by subtly defined brows. Her eyes are lightly enhanced with neutral tones across the eyelids and minimal mascara, while her lips were kept natural with a pink-nude shade, adding a wash of colour.

H! Fashion previously spoke with Cos Sakkas, Global Creative Director at Toni & Guy for all the need-to-know expert tips on the cool-girl hair style of the moment.

Cos told us: "The pullet, also known as the ‘Mixie’, combines the short, textured look of a traditional pixie cut, with the longer layers through the back of a mullet. Combining the two gives you a short, edgy haircut with a longer back. It’s a look that is on-trend right now and can be worn smooth, textured or as a rebellious as you want it to be."

© @lirislaw Iris Law took the pullet style even further by adding some XL braids to her mullet

"If you want to replicate Iris' chic look, you can ask your hairdresser to combine the short, sharp, layers of a pixie haircut with the longer layers through the back like a mullet. If you really want to push the envelope, consider letting the strands at the back touch your shoulder for a more rebellious style."

Once you leave the salon, the importance of keeping that cool yet effortless style is all in the maintenance. Cos advised: "The key is using products to add texture and volume to the top layers, while keeping the back section slightly longer for a shaggier feel."

As we look to summer, consider taking the leap and getting the Iris-approved 'pullet' to reach ultimate cool girl status next season.