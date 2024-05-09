I dyed my hair 'Old Money Blonde' like Margot Robbie - here's what a stylist needs you to know

Trends approved by TikTok often converge in the realms of fashion and beauty.

For instance, minimalistic fashion aligns with the 'clean girl' skin aesthetic, while last year's head-to-toe brown ensemble trend coincided with chocolatey-hued nails. Similarly, the balletcore trend sparked the popularity of bow-adorned manicures.

Now, the 'Old Money' fashion trend is poised to dominate the beauty scene, and hint: it involves blonde.

At the start of the year, decadent brunette tresses were embraced by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Iris Law, and Lily Allen. However, as we transition into spring and summer, A-listers are opting for blonde hues, (I can hear the silent cheers of my fellow blondes from here).

What is the Old Money trend?

“Old Money is essentially the inherited wealth look,” fashion stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion, “It’s giving boarding school just came back from the country. Linen chinos, a cashmere jumper over a striped shirt. Think the classic preppy aesthetic.”

In layman's terms…Sofia Richie.

Derived from this vintage preppy aesthetic reminiscent of your grandfather's wardrobe is the concept of 'Old Money blonde'.

We bid farewell to the platinum, Barbie-adjacent colour craze of 2023, welcoming instead a softer, more neutral-toned (yet still bright) hue, reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour.

This trend has already taken over TikTok and has been embraced by celebrities like Margot Robbie, Zendaya and, of course, Sofia Richie.

© Getty Margot Robbie opted for glossy, cool tones © Getty Zendaya's bob during her Challengers promo era was softer and warmer

As someone who has always leaned towards bleach blonde, I was initially hesitant about transitioning to this classic, muted style, fearing it might appear too dark. However, with the expertise of the hairdressing gurus at Neville Hair and Beauty in Belgravia, I decided to give it a try.

How to achieve Old Money Blonde

Hair colourist Sue assured me that despite adding brown for depth, my hair would still maintain its lightness, which is essential for achieving both Old Money the style and the tone I personally wanted. She began by applying blonde foils first, followed by the brown, ensuring they weren't left on for too long due to my fair natural colour. The duration and amount of blonde added vary depending on hair type, natural colour, and the desired look. Blonde was applied before the brown to ensure my hair didn't absord too much darkness

Sue also strategically kept the blonde lighter around my face to add brightness.

The good thing to note about this style is that there are plenty of ways to achieve this look depending on your natural colour and whether you prefer a warm or cool look.

You’ll notice in Margot Robbie vs Zendaya for example, that Margot’s tone is much cooler, whilst Zendaya's is more uniform in colour and is a lot warmer.

What do I ask for if I want Old Money Blonde?

The end result was a glossy, muted blonde that still felt fresh When I asked this question to stylist Jason Crozier whilst he was doing my blowdry, his face immediately conveyed that the answer to this was more complex than anticipated. “Go for a consultation,” he advised. Achieving this hairstyle involves looking glossy and sophisticated while complementing your natural complexion, making it a customized process rather than a one-size-fits-all.

“That’s what optimises the finish,” Jason emphasised. And an expert can recommend the tones that best suit your skin tone, eye colour, and overall look.

He also suggested bringing along a few visual references to provide your hairdresser with an idea of the desired outcome, considering the various approaches to achieving this style.

How do I maintain it?

According to Jason, achieving the 'old money blonde' look hinges on maximising conditioning for an extra glossy finish. Employing a bonding treatment is imperative, with Jason recommending products from Epres. This muted, more natural-looking colour will likely facilitate a more seamless grow-out compared to, let's say, platinum or ash tones. Sue from Neville kept the front light to add brightness to the face

However, Jason stresses that "if you don’t carry on with the upkeep, you lose the finesse," which is crucial for the lavish Hollywood bombshell aesthetic.

Book now at Neville Hair & Beauty, 5 Pont St, London SW1X 9EJ