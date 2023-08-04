How to recreate all of Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie hairstyles at home

This summer, there's a prevailing style icon that's captivating everyone's attention, and it's none other than Barbie. Thanks to Margot Robbie’s turn as the iconic doll the hashtag #barbiehair has already garnered a staggering 55.4 million views on TikTok and is continuously growing. The live-action film’s influence is undeniable, and it feels like we're all living in Barbie Land right now.

To help you channel your inner Barbie, Remington's Session Stylist, Kieran Tudor, has shared his valuable tips. He reveals how you can effortlessly recreate some of Barbie's most iconic looks from the movie right in the comfort of your own home, armed with just a few essential styling tools.

Kieran Tudor a step-by-step guide to recreating five of most iconic hairstyles in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie:

Barbie’s retro high pony with curly fringe

“Remember the teaser trailer that kicked off the Barbie-mania? I sure do. The first glimpse of Margot Robbie’s Barbie, donned in a classic black and white swimsuit, white court shoes and matching cat-eye shades, had all of our jaws dropped. But it was her hairstyle which really caught my attention. A seriously high, sleek ponytail. And that retro curly fringe. Just divine.”

© Warner Bros. Pictures Margot Robbie opened the Barbie movie in the doll's first ever outfit

Get the look:

“To achieve this retro Barbie look,” Kieran says, “I’d begin with sectioning out the front part of your hair, so you have a good amount of hair to create the curly fringe.” “Next, you want to grab your paddle brush and sweep the rest of your hair into a high ponytail – the higher the better! Make sure this is super sleek and tight, and use a little gel to ensure there are no fly aways. Working with hair that’s a day or two unwashed will make this a lot easier.” “I’d use either Remington’s PROluxe You Adaptive Straightener, or a large barrel curler or Air Styler (like the Hydraluxe Volumising Air Styler) to add some nice curls to the bottom of the pony tail.” “Now it’s time for the magic to happen; creating that gorgeous curly fringe. If you’re already blessed with naturally curly hair, then I’d recommend using the diffuser attachment on Remington’s PROluxe You Adaptive Hair Dryer directly onto wet curls. If however, your hair is more on the straight side, I’d use a hair curler which has a narrow barrel, such as the PROluxe You Adaptive Styler, to mimick those tight ringlets that really give the retro feel.” “Secure the look with some hairspray, pop on your sunnies, and you’re good to go!”

Barbie’s half-up, half-down bow hairstyle

“This is probably one of the most memorable looks from the film, and is a Barbie classic. It’s neat, chic, and super quick to recreate at home.”

Margot Robbie greets Barbie Land

Get the look:

“For this Barbie look, we need as much volume as possible. Hair that hasn’t been washed for a day or two will work best. But if you’re working with freshly washed hair, I’d recommend applying a root lifting spray to your roots and blasting your hair upside down to get volume.” “Once you’re all prepped, use Remington’s PROluxe You Adaptive Hot Brush, to add some gorgeous curls to the hair. I’d also use an Air Styler for the roots, to add a little extra volume at the top of your hair, so it’s even easier to do the half-up, half-down style.” “Next, section the top layer of hair that you want to put up, and back-comb underneath it with a fine-tooth comb. This is what really adds that height; creating an almost-beehive effect on the hair.” “Make sure the top of the hair is nice and smooth, and using the same comb, I’d pin back the top section of the hair, and secure in place at the back of the head with some bobby pins. If you have a fringe, like Barbie does, make sure to pull these sections out at the front, so you have some framing around the face. You can curve the pieces with a straightener or with your hot brush.” “Finally, cover up those bobby pins with your favourite Barbie-bow (I’d recommend pink, duh), and voila – you’re done!”

Barbie’s voluminous bouncy party blow dry

“If you’re looking to go full-Barbie glam and hit the dance floor, then her voluminous bouncy curls are the one for you”, says Kieran, “It’s easy to recreate this look at home; all you need is to add some volume to those locks, and a couple of go-to products.”

"I don’t have anything big planned. Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song."

Get the look:

“To achieve the iconic voluminous ‘Barbie bounce’ in the dancing scene, I’d recommend the PROluxe Heated Rollers from Remington. Featuring OptiHeat Technology, which intelligently heats both the rollers and the clips in under 90 seconds, these heated rollers create perfectly formed curls, which last all day.” “Generally, freshly washed hair is best as some people may get greasy roots after a day or two. However, if you find your hair has more body after wash day then that’s great too.” “Once prepped, apply that root lifting spray to your roots and blast your hair upside down to get extra volume. This will help create the perfect base for those bouncy curls. Only smooth the ends a bit with a brush if your hair is very frizzy, otherwise don’t worry too much as smoothing can make the hair flatter. Once blow-dried, start popping in the rollers.” “Roll the rollers away from the face at the top of the head for ultimate volume. The best way to achieve this look is to start by piling half of your hair up out of the way from just above the ears. Then you can take sections from the back of your head and pull them over your shoulder to roll up the rollers and secure. You can ‘randomise’ the roll direction through the underneath sections for more natural bouncy movement. Once all the underneath sections are done, release the top sections and put the rollers in rolling away from the face.” “Next, allow the rollers to fully cool down before removing, as the heating and the cooling process is what sets the hair in its shape. While the rollers are still in place, add a spritz of hair spray to help set the curls for ultimate bounce factor.” “My top tip is to shake your head upside down after removing all the rollers and blast hair with a dry texture/volume spray to add extra hold to your hair, then flip the right way up and shape out with your hands to finish the style. Now you’re ready to hit the disco dancefloor!”

Barbie’s Leaving Barbie Land side plait

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

“I’m obsessed with this cute, Barbie side plait. If you want to look put together, but don’t have tonnes of time to get ready; this is just the ticket. It’s really quick and easy to achieve, and looks like you’ve spent loads of time perfecting it.”

Get the look:

“Make sure you have some invisible plastic bands to hand for this look.” “Start by sectioning the hair into three parts, using a fine-tooth comb, ensuring each piece is equal size.” “Pull your hair to the side and braid all the way down, leaving a good few inches unbraided at the ends. Secure with one of your plastic bands (use two if your hair is thick).” “Then, gentle pull at some of the braided parts, just so they’re nice and chunky and not too tight – this gives a more relaxed feel.” “It’s also nice to pull out some pieces of hair at the front to frame the face, or if you have a fringe, even better. Grab a pair of straighteners (I’d recommend Remington’s PROluxe You Adaptive Straightener), and gently curve the pieces away from your face, creating a soft look.” “Finally, finish the look off by adding a pretty pink bow to the end of your braid – just like Barbie.”

Barbie’s rollerblading half-up, half-down, with a high pony hair style

The rollerblading scene was one of the most memorable from the film

"I absolutely love this Barbie look. It’s fun, playful, and genuinely practical if you want to keep your hair out of your face for a spot of rollerblading (or whatever your chosen sport is). Here’s how I’d recreate this hairstyle – Barbie visor not included."

Get the look: