Jennifer Lopez's natural French manicure is this season's chicest beauty trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though Jennifer Lopez's fashion agenda is wildly versatile, her beauty agenda is always refined and traditional with a contemporary twist.

Her latest go-to for her manicures is glossy over everything. Despite having an incredibly eccentric Bridgerton-themed birthday party last week, pearlescent nails with dainty chrome detailing created by her manicurist Elle Gerstein were on the agenda, adding a subtle sense of elegant glamour.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's stunning Dior dress epitomises 'rich mom' chic

READ: Jennifer Lopez: 55 best fashion moments for her 55th birthday

© Instagram / @jlo Jennifer Lopez flaunted her pared-back French mani on Instagram

Yesterday, she shared a make up-free Instagram selfie with her 251m followers flaunting her latest nail design: a neutral but glossy twist on the classic French manicure design - one of 2024's hottest nail trends according to an expert.

"Luxe, sheeny finishes exude understated splendour, and that look is set to continue to dominate, including the ‘Quiet Luxury’ manicure," Julia Diogo previously told H Fashion. "My clients are going back to back with sheer high gloss manicures at the moment."

Manicurist Dian Mitchell of @paintedby_didi also said: "Super glossy nails – the lip gloss manicure for example – will continue to be popular, along with 'Blush Nails', a very popular aesthetic in Korean and Japanese manicures."

MORE: A beauty writer's 22 favourite neutral nail looks

READ: 11 Nail trends to have on your radar in 2024

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita Ora has also opted for natural glossy nails this season

Another experimental style muse who is opting for natural-looking nails this season is eccentric sartorial icon Rita Ora. For her latest look, the singer headed to Gilded Ritual salon in Tribeca, New York, to receive a wash of neutral pink with a subtle glossy finish on her almond-shaped talons. Rita shared her new claws with her 16 million Instagram followers, saying: "She's a natural girlie @gildedritual my first stop in NYC best mani pedis!"

Jennifer's choice of manicure exudes sophistication whilst remaining versatile and timeless, channelling effortless elegance. So if you're undecided on what to ask for at your next nail appointment, use JLos image for some major style inspo.