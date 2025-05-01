Kylie Jenner's subtle glam stole the spotlight on date night with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about a camera-ready beauty moment - and her latest outing with Timothée Chalamet is proof that sometimes, it’s the subtle details that steal the spotlight.

Spotted courtside looking relaxed, radiant and very much in love, Kylie kept her glam refreshingly understated. But beauty sleuths (hi, us) couldn’t help but clock her immaculate French tip manicure - a classic choice that’s recently made a full-blown comeback, thanks to TikTok and It-girls alike.

Kylie’s version? Glossy, almond-shaped, and razor sharp with that creamy-pink base and crisp white edge we all begged our nail techs for in the 2000s. Only now, they feel elevated - chic, minimalist, and perfect for clutching the hand of a certain Oscar-nominated heartthrob.

© Getty Images The A-list couple looked loved up but beauty lovers were

While the internet was busy zooming in on their body language, we were zooming in on those nails. Paired with her simple white vest and low-key glam, the French manicure added the right amount of polish to an otherwise laid-back look.

In recent weeks, the American It-girl has experimented with a range of hues on her nails from bright red to plush baby pink - but this is her most classic yet and is a real standout.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner stuns with a bold red hot manicure

The popularity of the french tips was at its peak in the 1980s and early 1990s. Who could forget that the ever-chic and trendsetting Princess Diana frequently sported a French manicure overlaid with a frosty ivory hue? This timeless nail trend perfectly complemented her elegant style; from royal engagements to her iconic appearances at charity events.

In recent years, we have seen a gradual increase of the beloved nail art style, the french tip offers a nostalgic nod to the retro style whilst also fitting perfectly into today’s 'soft girl' aesthetic.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty The Princess Of Wales' signature manicure was the classic french tip

And because it’s Kylie, of course the rest of the beauty brief was immaculate. Her hair? Long, jet-black, and pin-straight with a centre part - the kind of glossy, glassy finish that makes you consider ordering a new straightener immediately. Together, the hair and nails delivered that elusive blend of off-duty and on-point that’s notoriously hard to nail (pun very much intended).

So while we can’t all date one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. we can steal the beauty vibe. French tips, anyone?