Dua Lipa’s latest micro beauty detail has everyone zooming in

Dua Lipa never misses when it comes to beauty moments - whether she’s gracing a red carpet or posting a casual selfie, there’s always a carefully crafted detail worth obsessing over.

Her latest Instagram post, captioned “girl dinner,” might look effortlessly undone at first glance, but beauty lovers with a sharp eye will have noticed something playful hiding in plain sight: her micro-daisy manicure. If you thought florals were just reserved for spring, think again.

The singer showed off a close-up of her fresh set - a dainty and ultra-cute floral nail look featuring mini black-and-white daisies on a sheer base. The design strikes the perfect balance between minimalist and fun, with each petal placed delicately to create a retro, 60s-inspired vibe that feels totally fresh for summer 2025.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa playfully shows off her floral manicure

This isn’t just any floral nail art. What makes Dua’s manicure so standout is its tiny scale and monochrome palette, a move away from the more colourful takes we’ve seen trending recently. The simple black petals and white centres give a bold twist. It’s a subtle switch-up that feels cool and very on-brand.

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but this micro-daisy moment during the summer proves they’re still relevant, especially when done in a way that feels more chic. Whether you’re heading to a festival, a summer holiday, or just want to liven up your fingertips, this look is a wearable way to tap into the season’s playful spirit.

Looking to recreate it? All you’ll need is a sheer nude or milky pink base, a dotting tool or toothpick, and black and white polish to create those tiny petals. It’s DIY-friendly and endlessly customisable - try switching up the petal colour or finish to make it your own.

© @dualipa Dua lipa cuddles her boyfriend Callum Turner with her daisy nails on show

Julia Diogo, the expert nail artist behind the manicures of celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Shanina Shaik, previously spoke to H! Fashion about the trends set to take over this year. “2025 will be about practicality. I predict a lot of short lengths, especially in a soft square tapered shape. These are super low maintenance and versatile for an everyday mani," explains Tinu. She adds: "It will also be about self-expression." As we can see with the beauty muse's subtle return to nail art, she is following this trend.

The Training Season singer paired the look with dewy skin, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and a matte, pink-toned lip, letting the nails do the talking. Her relaxed white shirt, glowy complexion, and effortless pout complete the cool girl off-duty vibe. With millions of likes already pouring in, it’s safe to say fans are obsessed.

In true Dua fashion, she’s taken something as classic as a floral mani and given it a fresh, scroll-stopping twist.