Eva Longoria is a bronzed goddess in a plunging butter-yellow dress and perfect ponytail

Eva Longoria might have missed the Sánchez-Bezos wedding last weekend, but she's still putting the fun into summer with her beauty and fashion choices.

The Desperate Housewives actress leaned into the colour of season: butter yellow. In an Instagram post, she looked relaxed and happy, holding a glass of wine while sporting a beautiful satin slip-style dress in a sunshine hue - a look that’s bang on trend for summer.

© @evalongoria The matching butter yellow dress and manicure is a summer dream

The halter neckline with a plunging V-neck looked incredibly flattering. She even matched her dress to her manicure, opting for the same pale yet bold hue on her classic French tips.

As for her hair, Eva embraced her natural texture, opting for loose-looking waves with some volume that framed her face beautifully. The slightly tousled look added to the relaxed summer vibe. Her caramel highlights were subtly integrated, catching the light and giving her hair dimension. Her hair was then slicked back into a perfect ponytail by her go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria sizzled in the summer heat

When it came to makeup, as usual, the producer kept it fresh and radiant - ideal for a summer day. Her skin looked dewy and perfectly bronzed, giving her a sun-kissed glow without being overly done.

Her eye makeup was relatively soft, with what appeared to be a touch of liner and mascara, just enough to make her eyes pop without looking heavy. Her brows were well-groomed and defined, framing her face perfectly. Eva’s lips were topped off with a natural, glossy finish, possibly in a nude or soft pink shade, complementing the overall glowy look.

Once again, Eva’s look is a masterclass in beauty and fashion. Her whole ensemble and glam are chic, comfortable, and perfectly suited for warm weather or a holiday. The combination of the flowy dress, natural hair, and glowing makeup creates an effortlessly chic summer vibe, and we’re here for it.