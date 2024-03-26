Hailey Bieber brings back the iridescent manicure

Hailey Bieber will never not be influencing us with her beautiful manicure designs. First it was the glazed doughnut nail then the chocolatey mocha latte nails but now, Hailey's set another trend into motion with her iridescent manicure.

Reminding us of the shiny, chrome polishes that were everywhere in the early 2000s, this light-catching pigment is a modern take on nude, clean-girl nails.

© @haileybieber Hailey's glowy nails matched her glowy skin

In a recent Instagram post, Hailey looked to be teasing a Rhode makeup line and judging from the glowy cream blush she was applying on her cheeks, we can't wait to see what she has in store for her beauty brand. But, what fans were quick to notice was Hailey's manicure.

Never without fresh nails and becoming the poster-girl for a beautiful manicure, Hailey opted for a pearlescent, shimmering take on her coveted glazed doughnut nails. Shaped into her usual oval design, this light-reflecting polish had a touch of pink and subtle sparkle. And, as the weather warms up and the sun begins to reappear from behind the clouds, we’re calling it to be the ‘it girl’ manicure of the season.

© @bellahadid Bella Hadid shared new images on Instagram for Orebella

Hailey wasn't alone in her choice though, Bella Hadid's latest post showed a similar style. Announcing the launch date of her beauty brand Orabella, (2nd May if you were wondering) Bella also made a strong case for shiny iridescent nails this spring. Covered in body glitter, a smattering of hair glitter and frosty eyeshadow, the model looked very much in her Y2K era. Although it looks like Bella went for a more silver toned nail design as opposed to Hailey’s pink, the ultra-shiny finish is definitely a trend we’re going to see a lot of this season.

If, like us, you're inspired by these twinkly nails and want to recreate them yourself, try adding an iridescent lilac or pink hued polish over a soft-pink or lilac base coat. Alternatively, if you're heading in-salon, a chrome powder over a sheer base will give a similar effect.