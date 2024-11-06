Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid debuts a daring new fringe whilst dripping in diamonds
Bella Hadid attends the "L'Amour Ouf" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France© Victor Boyko

The model showed off her new hairstyle while in Dubai for the global launch of Chopard’s Ice Cube collection

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
There are numerous things in this world that Bella Hadid can pull off, and she's now added the block fringe to her long line of fashion and beauty styling accolades.

Spotted celebrating her new Chopard Ice Cube campaign at an extremely lavish event in Dubai last night, the model, muse and founder of Orebella debuted her striking new hairstyle in true It-Girl style. 

Posting a series of snaps to her Instagram story throughout the night, Bella exuded opulent elegance in not one but two ensembles. 

Bella Hadid is seen in a black dress cutting the ribbon into the Dubai store alongside Co President and Artistic Director of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele© Instagram/@bellahadid
Bella had the honour of cutting the ribbon into the Dubai store alongside Co President and Artistic Director of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele

The first, a 1980s Thierry Mugler classic fitted black shirt dress, cinched at the waist with an oversized leather belt and elevated with a pair of pointed-toe slingbacks. She wore her newly chopped bangs in a half-up-half-down style, effortlessly highlighting her sculptural cheekbones. 

Soon after the store event finished Bella quickly changed into a striking mustard-toned plunging neckline gown, pulled from the Elie Saab couture 2004 archive by her stylist Molly Dickson. 

Bella Hadid poses in a sheer dress from Lebanese fashion house, Elie Saab© Instagram/@bellahadid
The stylish model's sheer dress was from Lebanese fashion house, Elie Saab

The glamorous crystal-covered gown leaned into fashion’s beloved sheer trend, effortlessly skimming Bella’s curves before cascading into a long elegant subtly ruffled hem. 

She accessorised the tonal look with a selection of decadent Chopard jewellery, including a chunky gold choker necklace.

Bella Hadid poses in a yellow-toned sheer dress while in Dubai© Instagram/@bellahadid
Bella's fringe was the ultimate accessory

Though Bella’s dress was nothing but striking, all eyes were on her new hair-do. With the help of her hairstylist the Saint Laurent muse wore her long dark brunette locks out, perfectly blending into her new statement fringe. 

Fringes in all forms have seen a comeback in the fashion realm over the past few months, ‘Bardot bangs' in particular were coined summer’s most notable hairstyle trend. H! Fashion’s Beauty Director Charlotte Jolly explained just how versatile the style can be, saying: “A heavy fringe, where there’s little-to-no forehead peeking through, looks really striking on a heart-shaped face. Whereas a fringe that’s asymmetric and slightly longer on one side, will suit curly hair and also serve to soften a strong jawline. But for it to be a French-girl fringe, it must look lived-in and have plenty of natural movement.”

As someone who has never, even for a second, thought about chopping my tresses into a fringe, it’s safe to say Bella’s recent switch-up has made me think twice. 

