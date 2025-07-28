Harper Beckham has quietly made this nail colour the must-have of summer 2025

Move over Barbiecore pinks because Harper Beckham just made soft, blue-tinted nails the must-watch manicure of the season.

Spotted in an adorable snap shared by her brother Romeo Beckham during a family holiday to Saint Tropez, the 13-year-old threw up a peace sign that gave us a perfect view of her dreamy nails: a short-to-mid-length almond shape painted in a milky, ice-blue hue.

At first glance, you might mistake them for classic white tips but look closer and you’ll see that her manicure carries a whisper of cool aqua undertones, giving them an unexpected and refreshing twist on the 'clean girl' nail aesthetic. Whether it’s the summer light or a cleverly chosen polish, the effect feels classic yet fun.

© @romeobeckham Harper Beckham showed off her chic manicure that is sure to become a summer staple

Pale blue hues are also universally flattering and make sun-kissed skin pop, which is perfect if you’ve been basking in the heat like the Beckhams clearly have.The shape? The daughter of Victoria Beckham opted for almond nails, not quite oval and not quite pointed, which have become the go-to for those after an understated yet classic sillouhettes.

So why is this hue trending now? Blue tones (especially those with milky, icy, or pastel undertones) have been quietly bubbling up for summer 2025.

© @victoriabeckhambeauty Harper usually opts for more natural looking nails

With glazed doughnut nails, princess nails, naked nails and barely-there tints dominating 'quiet luxury' feeds all year, Harper’s take taps into a more playful side of minimalist nail trends. It’s the kind of manicure that feels polished enough for family holidays and chic lunches, but still fun enough to bring some colour to your outfit.

Expert nail artist Tinu Bello has also introduced a fresh new take on blue summer nails with her latest colour obsession: Blueberry Matcha Nails. Speaking to H! Fashion, she explains: "Blueberry Matcha Nails combine two of the season’s most popular shades - muted matcha green and soft, blueberry-inspired tones like periwinkle and lavender. The result is a unique blend of cool and earthy hues that feel both grounded and playful."

© @victoriabeckhambeauty Harper has previously debuted a soft, pearly chrome finish manicure

"The trend can be worn in various styles - think colour-blocked patterns, ombré gradients, or alternating shades on each nail." Bello adds: "The green brings a natural, calming vibe, while the blueberry tones add a fun, whimsical twist. For extra dimension, opt for jelly or chrome finishes, or incorporate delicate nail art like swirls, florals, or tiny fruit designs. It’s the soft girl aesthetic in manicure form."

Want to get Harper's summer-ready mani look? Ask your nail tech for a sheer, icy blue gel or mix a baby blue polish with a milky white for a soft, diffused finish. Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or staying local, Harper’s nails prove that subtle statements are the ones that shimmer longest this season.