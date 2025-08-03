David and Victoria Beckham are ‘relationship goals’ in France - as son Brooklyn makes major life decision

David and Victoria Beckham are the epitome of 'relationship goals'.

From the outside, the glamorous couple’s love seems to have only grown with time, and while social media can sometimes paint an idealised picture, recent photos suggest the couple’s bond is every bit as strong in real life.

Yesterday, the parents-of-four were spotted cosying up to each other on their £16 million yacht while on holiday on the Côte d’Azur.

David and Victoria were photographed indulging in a long embrace on the deck and chatting closely for a while.

Before the moment they shared together, David appeared relaxed, reading a book as he soaked up the Mediterranean sunshine, while Victoria is seen in a pair of shorts and a sports bra, which suggests that she has either completed or is about to start a workout.

The couple has been on holiday with three out of their four children in the South of France, enjoying some family time despite the notable absence of their eldest son.

Brooklyn is closer than ever to Nicola’s family

© Nicola Peltz Beckham Nicola and Brooklyn on the Peltz's yacht

The Beckhams and the Peltz-Beckhams haven’t crossed paths in Saint-Tropez, although Brooklyn was seen vacationing in the exact same spot with Nicola’s family, just days before his own parents arrived.

Nicola published many snaps of their lavish holiday on her Instagram, sparking curiosity among fans about their current dynamics with Brooklyn’s parents.

“Very beautiful young lady but do you know what would be even more beautiful…making up with family! We all need our family,” one follower said, while another chimes, “Keep strong and prioritizing your lovely husband and marriage, beautiful Nicola! The parasocial hate and vitriol against you and Brooklyn is absolutely insane. All the best.”

The couple started to receive a lot of concerned, and at times pointed, remarks on their social media since the beginning of the alleged feud.

One of the episodes that added to ongoing speculation about a possible rift was Brooklyn sharing his birthday wishes for Nicola’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, on Instagram, after he snubbed David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations as well as his knighthood.

The Beckham family holiday

© Cruz Beckham Cruz, Romeo and David eating pizza on holiday

No matter the situation between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family, David and Victoria appeared to be enjoying their sun-soaked break with their close-knit family.

The couple hasn’t shared any snaps yet, but Romeo and Cruz have both blessed the internet with a glimpse of their stunning vacation.

Cruz was also seen on board with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, sharing sweet snapshots of their time together.

© Jackie Apostel Jackie Apostel wearing Victoria's new fragrance

Jackie has also been active on her Instagram, including a picture endorsing Victoria’s latest beauty launch. Cruz’s girlfriend posted a photo featuring Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Portofino '97 fragrance, worn as a chic necklace charm.

Romeo also captured candid moments from the trip, including time with his siblings and his dad, as well as his rounds on the golf course.