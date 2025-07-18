Margot Robbie surprised fans when she made an unexpected appearance at the Bondi Green restaurant in Paddington, London, alongside her husband Tom Ackerley as they enjoyed cocktails made from their own gin line, Papa Salt.

The Barbie star was glowing as she stepped out to dine with Tom and their business partners Josey McNamara, Regan Riskas and Charlie Maas, even stopping to shout the entire restaurant a drink as a parting gift.

See Margot enjoying a cocktail with friends below...

WATCH: Margot Robbie stuns fans with sweet gesture amid surprise appearance

Giving back

© Greg Bennett Margot was glowing as she dined with her friends in London

Margot was joined at lunch by Bondi Green founders Prue Freeman and Tom Onions, who created the Australian-inspired restaurant in 2021.

"[Margot] surprised diners when she shouted the full restaurant a round of drinks on her way out - naturally, a cocktail featuring her own Papa Salt gin," a source told HELLO!

"Seems likely [Margot's] next stop might be her former patch, Clapham, where Freeman has just opened her newest café."

© Greg Bennett The Barbie star donned a business casual outfit for the occasion

The new mom was glowing as she enjoyed time with her friends, just nine months after giving birth to her son, whom she shares with Tom.

She sported a brown blazer over a white tank top for the occasion, paired with blue jeans, brown shoes, a black handbag and a shell necklace.

Her signature blonde locks were worn straight down her back, and she opted for minimal makeup as she dined at the venue.

Business Barbie

© Greg Bennet Margot was joined by her business partners

Margot and Tom run their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with Josey, and went into the gin business with him.

They recruited Regan and Charlie, who are also in the film industry, to join them in developing Papa Salt gin, with Charlie hailing from a long line of spirit-makers.

The inspiration behind their decision came from Margot and Tom's move from London to Los Angeles in 2018, where they discovered a distinct lack of gin options on nights out.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple welcomed their son in October 2024

"Even when you go to great bars, you're like, 'Do you have Hendrick's…Really, not even Hendrick's?' That's crazy," Margot told British GQ. "So we were like, 'Let's make 10,000 bottles and just serve it at our parties.'"

Tom added that despite the gin boom drying up, they decided to venture into the industry anyway "because we love it".

Papa Salt made its debut in Australia in 2023 and quickly moved to the UK, where it is now sold in Harvey Nichols and Tesco.

New heights

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 The star launched her gin brand in 2023

"We had really clear role definitions, so there was never any misunderstanding," Charlie said of their friendship and business dynamic. "If you are going to go into business with your friends, you should know who's doing what from the start."

Margot was also inspired to create her own gin line after years of showing friends how to elevate the liquor's taste with a simple party trick: adding a rooibos teabag.

"If you pop one into a terrible [gin and tonic], it suddenly tastes great. My handbag would be littered with them," she told The Times. "I'd buy a round and then just hand them out, which, now that we've gone through the process, I realize is kind of indicative of how you make a gin."