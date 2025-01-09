Cara Delevingne revives the Hailey Bieber-approved 'glazed doughnut' manicure trend

Our love for food-inspired nail designs shows no stopping of stopping this year. Cara Delevingne recently popped out at the Golden Globes showcasing a manicure that mirrored the pearlescent shimmery glint of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

This delicious nail art was first debuted at the 2022 Met Gala by none other than viral beauty trend inspo, Hailey Bieber. It was quickly coined 'glazed doughnut' nails by the internet. Since that iconic moment, it has become her signature summer look and has inspired many trips to the nail salon.

© @nailsbyzola Cara Delevingne poses ahead of the Golden Globes showcasing her perfect sheer manicure.

Although the American It-girl made the style famous, the genius behind the mani moment was A-list manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt. The beloved expert has created many iconic designs for the Rhode Skin founder including cinnamon-roll nails, featuring a shimmering reflective cat-eye finish that dominated winter 2024.

As Cara recently sported the glossy nail art, could this mean the glazed doughnut trend could make a triumphant comeback this year?

We're certainly seeing a shift towards natural sheer nails from the A-list. Since getting engaged, Selena Gomez has switched from dark hues to nudes and classic French tips, while Rita Ora has consistently sported milk bath nails in recent months on the red carpet.

To get the look, keep reading for tips on how to recreate Cara's Golden Globes mani moment:

How to replicate the viral glazed doughnut nail trend

STEP 1: Apply OPI Stay Strong gel base coat and cure it (under the UV lamp) for 30 seconds

STEP 2: Then apply one coat of OPI gel colour in Funny Bunny and cure it for 60 seconds

STEP 3: Follow with OPI Stay Shiny top coat and cure it for 60 seconds, after that wipe the nail with alcohol

STEP 4: Rub OPI chrome effects in Tin Man Can over the nail with a small brush, then clean the entire nail with a dust brush

STEP 5: Finish with a top coat and cure it for a final 60 seconds

The British supermodel has proven that this nail trend isn't just reserved for the summer, so why not experiment during the winter season with this yummy mani moment?