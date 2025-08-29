Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga twin in gothic glam for exclusive star-studded event

When it comes slaying gothic beauty with a fashionable twist, few people can pull it off quite like Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga. In fact, they are truly both the embodiment of this beauty trend. The superstar duo turned heads at the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala in New York, and they definitely channeled the Addams family - but with a high-fashion twist. The actresses sported two very different (but equally as satisfying), takes on gothic glamour and we're obsessed.

Jenna has quietly become the poster girl for her dark romantic makeup looks since stepping into the lead role of Wednesday Addams, and her latest outing reinforced her newfound beauty status. The 22-year-old brought a cool vibe to her look, opting for a stripped-back but head-turning beauty moment. Her hair was slightly wavy with a wet-look finish, which reminded us of Kim Kardashian's iconic 2019 Met Gala moment.

For her makeup, the Beetlejuice actress rocked her signature bleached blonde brows, a lavender matte lip, deep purple eyeshadow and smoked eyeliner. This look was so chic and definitely spoke to her character.

© Getty Images for Netflix Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga twin with their gothic gam vibes on the red carpet

As for Gaga, she leaned into the theatrics. Dressed in an elaborate, lace structural gown and fitted corset - her glam very much fitted the theme of her over the top red carpet fashion moment. She opted for bleach blonde brows and porcelain base - which gave her skin a slightly ghostly vibe. She kept her platinum blonde locks, pulling most of her hair back but letting two curly tendrils hang loose. To tie the look together, the Bad Romance singer sported a blood-red lip for the finishing touch, which gave her glam that signature Gaga edge.

© Getty Images for Netflix Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga and Joy Sunday at the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala

Together, the duo were the perfect pairing on that carpet. Jenna represented that new school, cool-girl goth glam whilst Gaga gave us a camp, high-drama beauty moment.

This moment also proves how much gothic beauty continues to influence the mainstream beauty moments. This year, we've seen the rise of bleached brows amongst many famous faces from Doja Cat to Rita Ora. The transition from precise jet-black eyeliner to untamed smoked out liner, and the return of deep yet bold lipstick shades over sheer, natural shades.

This autumn, take a leaf from Jenna and Gaga's book and join the gothic glam revolution.