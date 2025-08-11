Jenna Ortega's gothic bodysuit gives Wednesday Addams's style a cool-girl makeover

It was inevitable that Jenna Ortega would ignite a gothiccore revival the moment Wednesday’s second season dropped.

The hotly anticipated series landed on Netflix last week, shooting straight to number one in the UK. While the first season had fans firmly in Tim Burton’s grip, this latest surge owes just as much to Jenna’s masterclass in goth-glam dressing during the promotional tour.

"It's the time to look forward, to start contemplating what sumptuous wares we'll be donning when the mercury starts to drop. And the perfect inspiration has fallen right into our laps courtesy of Jenna Ortega on her sensational press tour for the series two of Netflix smash Wednesday," says H! Fashion's Clare Pennington.

"Striking the perfect balance between runway slick with a darker edge, this is method dressing at its most wearable, high-fashion finest. And we're obsessed,"

© WireImage Jenna Ortega attends the "Wednesday" Season 2 press conference in Seoul, South Korea

Yesterday, the 22-year-old made an appearance in Seoul, South Korea, for a Wednesday season two press conference, joined by her on-screen bestie Emma Myers (who plays the colour-clad life-loving character of Enid Sinclair) and legendary filmmaker and producer, Tim Burton.

Jenna oozed gothic glamour in a sheer, long-sleeved green bodysuit from Simone Rocha's SS25 collection, emblazoned with a spooky surrealist face print, putting an artful, eerie twist on the graphic tee trend. She paired the statement piece with a high-waisted, textured black skirt featuring layered ruffles and a metallic thread, giving the look a touch of dark romance. Amping up the punk glamour, she wore a chunky chain belt adorned with padlocks and keys.

© WireImage She wore a graphic bodysuit from Simone Rocha's SS25 collection

She opted for a striking, minimalist make up, and a middle parting updo with face-framing tendrils - a nod to Wednesday Addams’ signature, picture-perfect symmetrical plaited hair.

The look plays directly into Jenna's Wednesday persona through its gothic palette, subversive imagery and effortlessly cool flair.

In case you missed it, the first half of the series hit Netflix on August 6, with the latter episodes landing on September 3.