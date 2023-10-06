How to get Amal Clooney's 'Nutella Highlights' according to an A-list hairstylist

Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation has taken the beauty world by storm, just in time for winter.

The human-rights lawyer has opted for stunning 'Nutella Highlights' that perfectly capture the essence of autumn’s brown colour obsession. Clooney's choice of 'Nutella Highlights' is not only on-trend but also incredibly versatile, complementing a wide range of skin tones and hair hues, “Amal has kept her natural base at her roots and throughout her hair to give a seamless finish. As such it's a look that can be achieved by all women, even with different shades of brown hair,” explains acclaimed colourist Limoz Logli, and founder of popular celeb haunt Limoz Logli Salon, “Remember Amal’s chic luxury look is enhanced by the health of her hair so keep up with treatments and think about the long term health of your hair.”

© Getty Amal Clooney looked angelic in white

This is a rich, luscious shade which combines deep chocolate tones with subtle caramel highlights, reminiscent of the beloved hazelnut spread. The result is a luxurious and velvety appearance that exudes sophistication and warmth. The deep, indulgent brown base adds depth, while the highlights provide a soft, natural contrast. This harmonious blend creates a radiant and glowing effect, making it an ideal choice for lifting your look this season.

Below, Limoz Logli breaks down everything you need to know about ‘Nutella Highlights’…

Who does Amal Clooney’s hairstyle suit?

“Luckily this rich and warm colour is for all brunettes. As long as you remain true to your natural base you can achieve this autumnal rich look. We advise in autumn and winter to only lift the lighter pieces by roughly two shades to avoid any stark contrast between the dark and light pieces. Save this lightness for the summer months when it will look like the sun has naturally lifted it.”

How do I get Nutella Highlights?

Amal’s colour is a perfect match to our signature colour, and to get this look will take a few steps. We recommend a full or half head of ultra fine highlights through the hair. If your hair is heavily highlighted already, we will reverse this by using lowlights, but if your hair is more natural we will work to use highlights, both options work to give the hair some natural dimension.

Then when we are happy with the lift and richness, we do a root drag with a semi permanent colour that matches your true hair colour. This gives a more seamless growth making it very easy to maintain, the ultimate in quiet luxury.

Then based on the tonal dimension we do a full head of gloss, either with a natural warm tone or a clear gloss, both acts to clean out the whole hair and give a healthy and extremely natural finish. Glosses are acidic and don’t interfere with your natural hair colour meaning you will never end up with brassy or orange hair.

Can I get highlights in the winter?

This look is the perfect transition from summer to autumn and it can travel well into winter. The great thing about these kinds of highlights is they grow out very naturally and you won’t need to refresh for approximately three months. In between these appointments come in for another gloss to clean out the colour or even add a darker gloss. Glosses are demi permanent which means they eventually wash out meaning you never have to worry when you move with the seasons, and want to go lighter or darker in the future. Just remember never to use permanent colour because then you are limited to that colour and they are more damaging.