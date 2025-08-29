Paris Hilton throws it back to the 2000s with a shockingly short haircut

Paris Hilton will always be the queen of reality TV - and the queen of y2k beauty and style. In a recent Instagram post, the It-girl entered her Karl Lagerfeld era, and it came with a surprising new chop. For the maison's latest campaign, the original 2000s style queen swapped her signature XL blonde locks for a razor-sharp micro bob that turned heads.

The star was captured in a chic black and white image - in true Karl form - with a fitted suit blazer, black gloves, oversized sunglasses - but her hair was truly the main event. Her short locks were cut just below the chin and then scraped back behind her ears. This is such a high-fashion, elevated cut that is night and day from the Rapunzel-inspired locks she has become known for.

For fans of the hotel heiress dating back to the 2000s, this look feels a bit like déjà vu. Who could forget Paris' iconic short hair era? In 2001, she was photographed before a Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas, and her glam was everything. We will always remember her hair in this moment - Paris styled her pixie cut in choppy layers and added a sparkly tiara.

As for the rest of her look, it was Barbie-core decades before the trend was even a thing. She also sported pink eyeshadow, a fuchsia slip dress and a Barbie handbag. This whole look was so Y2K, but fast forward to 2025, and this new bob feels like the grown-up chic version.

© WireImage Paris's new cut is very reminiscent of her iconic 2000 pixie cut days

In case you missed the memo, bobs are in for autumn 2025. From the 'Snap Bob' to the 'Bixie Cut', it is all about the crop. H! Fashion previously spoke to Celebrity Hair Stylist & Founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, for her detailed expert take on the bobs dominating this year.

Paris' new look falls into the category of the 'Snap Bob.' Melissa notes that this look is "A super-short micro bob cut clean above the jawline for sharp, modern impact." According to the salon owner, it's best worn square and one-length to avoid a mushroom shape, with the option of an undercut for low hairlines. "Made famous by Leslie Bibb on The White Lotus and rocked by Pamela Anderson at the Met Gala, this style screams attitude. Pair it with a fringe for the ultimate cool-girl look," she adds.

Of course, the main question remains - is this a permanent chop or is it just a temporary wig moment? When it comes to Paris, she was always known for switching things up and bringing the fun.

With this new look, the TV personality confirms that her playful approach to beauty is still alive and kicking.