Inside Joey King's style evolution

Most actors who came up during the Noughties had it rough. They are forever haunted by red carpet images of their younger selves, clad in low-slung jeans, slogan tees and the odd sequin belt while pulling peace signs. Baker boy cap typically included.
Despite her career kickstarting during said tumultuous era, Joey King has fashioned herself as a style veteran. The star, who turned 25 on Tuesday, was introduced to Hollywood aged nine. Appearances in blockbusters such as Crazy Stupid Love, The Dark Knight Rises and The Conjuring quickly solidified the child star as one to watch, in both the acting and wardrobe department.
You may also like
With leading roles in Netflix’s hit series The Kissing Booth and The Act, Joey’s rise up the fashion ranks came naturally. The red carpet appearances came in thick and fast, meaning the now-25-year-old has to carve out a signature style.
And she did just that. Preppy silhouettes, vibrant hues and sculpting shapes began to dominate her wardrobe. Standing at just 5’4, the star leaned into her petite appearance, opting for lengthening pencil skirts, roll-necks and long sleeves to exude a chic Valley Girl charm.
Her real style ascension came in 2022. The success of David Leitch’s Bullet Train positioned Joey firmly on the radar of the fashion press. Looks courtesy of Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Cong Tri adorned the actress, who took to the floor alongside co-star Brad Pitt.
2024 was also particularly fruitful for the California-native. Following her 2023 Majorca wedding with producer and director Steven Piet, for which the bride wore Oscar de la Renta, Joey continued to star in Netflix feature A Family Affair and series WeWere The Lucky Ones alongside Logan Lerman.
The invites began flooding in. Givenchy mini dresses for Vogue World: Paris and Coperni for the after party. Chainmail cowl necks for Balenciaga Haute Couture autumn/winter 2024-2025. Hot pink Patrizia Pepe for Watch What Happens Live.
To make Joey’s 25th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her well-documented style evolution. Discover her best fashion moments below.
Joey King’s style evolution:
Vogue World: Paris in Givenchy
Joey King attended Vogue World: Paris 2024 in a white, befeathered Givenchy mini dress.
Bullet Train UK Gala Screening in Marc Jacobs
The actress opted for a striking Marc Jacobs look while attending the Bullet Train UK Gala Screening in Leicester Square.
The 25-year-old dazzled in a disco-ready chainmail top while taking her place on Balenciaga's FROW for the house's Haute Couture autumn/winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Watch What Happens Live in Patrizia Pepe
Hot pink, high-neck mesh was on the actress' agenda courtesy of Patrizia Pepe for Watch What Happens Live.
Despicable Me 4 Paris Premiere in Oscar de la Renta
Looking to her wedding dress design team at Oscar de la Renta, Joey glimmered in pink scalloped pailettes at the Despicable Me 4 Paris Premiere.
Cannes Film Festival in custom Cong Tri
With a helping hand from her trusty stylist Jared Eng, Joey arrived at Cannes in a custom Cong Tri gown in a sky blue hue and decked in sparkle.
Cannes Closing Festival in custom Miu Miu
The Cannes Closing Ceremony saw Joey step out in a custom pale yellow Miu Miu gown.
SAG Awards in Givenchy
Fusing bohemian charm with red carpet regalia, Joey slipped into a contemporary Givenchy gown finished with blue florals and a corseted bodice.
Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch in Chanel
The newly-wed attended the Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch in Chanel, sporting the brand's house codes such as quilted and monochrome palettes.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Balenciaga
Trading in her preppy All-American style for something a touch more gothic, the actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Balenciaga.
2020 Walt Disney Company Post-Golden Globe Awards Show in Iris Van Herpen
Dazzling in a optical illusion dress by visionary house Iris van Herpen, Joey took her fashion game to new sartorial heights.
2020 MTV Video Music Awards in Versace
Joey made a case for maximalism in Versace at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
Barnes & Noble Book Signing in Nanette Lepore
Tapping into true Noughties style, Joey attended a bookstore signing in a turquoise, embroidered tow piece by Nanette Lapore.
Ramona and Beezus Promo in Planet Hollywood
A true Y2K queen, Joey's wardrobe hasn't been short of authentic Noughties looks for us to reminisce over.