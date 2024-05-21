90s-style ultra-thin brows are making a beauty comeback

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The cyclical nature of beauty trends means it's almost certain that something that was popular many moons ago, comes around again. This time, it's the turn of the 90s-style ultra-thin brows.

Back then it was Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson encouraging us to pluck and wax until just a single line of hair remained but these days it's Doja Cat, Bella Hadid and Nicola Peltz Beckham influencing our aesthetic.

From slip dresses to claw clips, 90s fashion trends have been taking over street style but it's filtering through to beauty too. Frosty blue eyeshadows and taupe lips aren't the only trends to come back to life in Y2K, thin brows are becoming a hot topic. In fact, Pinterest Trends has seen searches for 'thin eyebrows' rising by 92% in the last year.

© Getty Drew was our 1995 skinny brow inspo

The only issue when we're taking about skinny brows is the permanent damage over-plucking can do. Many find they struggle to grow brows back to their former glory after over-zealous plucking but with modern makeup tricks, embracing the trend without doing lasting damage to your natural hairs is easy.

According to beauty expert at Beauty Pie, Nicola Moulton, "For those wanting to try the trend, there are clever ways to embrace skinny brows that don’t involve any plucking whatsoever."

© Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's skinny brows are very 1995

"To start with, make sure brows are clean and dry before brushing them up before locking the hairs in place with a brow gel and allowing it to dry fully," says Nicola. "Then apply concealer to the brows. A shade lighter than your foundation and set with a matte, translucent powder."

© Instagram / @jodiesmith Jodie Turner-Smith's wore skinny brows adorned with gems

"After this use a thin, angled makeup brush or brow pencil and outline the shape of your desired eyebrow shape."

"Start from the inner corner and start small, you can always add thickness and depth if needed, but the idea is to keep your brows super sleek and precise. As a finishing touch, apply a spritz of setting spray for ultimate staying power."