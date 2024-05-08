Michelle Williams debuted 'French new-wave angel' makeup at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is always a fantastic celeb-spotting event. We love to see who switches up their look, who keeps things natural and who is frankly, completely unrecognisable.

The social channels are packed with our favourite looks but the one we couldn't stop gushing over was from actress Michelle Williams.

Swapping her trademark blonde pixie crop for a pastel pink hue, Michelle looked like a pixie fairy on the Met's green carpet, dressed in a voluminous white Chanel gown.

© Getty Michelle wore a smoky eye and pink lip

The Fabelmans actress routinely relies on her favourite makeup artist, Angela Levin to create her beauty look and the Met Ball was no exception.

Posting on Instagram, Angela went into detail about the inspiration behind Michelle's look: "When I was thinking about my makeup inspiration for this years exciting Met Gala, I wanted to create something ethereal but with an edge, which represents Michelle at her core. What came to mind was an image of an angel in a French new wave era. And there it was, my inspiration was born."

According to Angela, the focus was primarily on Michelle's eyes and she used a plethora of Chanel eyeshadows blended together to create a bespoke purple hue.

She also shared a very handy tip when perfecting a deeper, smokier eye: "In order to create a combination of softness and edginess with the eyeshadows, I didn’t want to have any sharp lines. It's important to use a circular motion as you're layering the eyeshadows on the eye."

© Getty Michelle's 'French new-wave angel' makeup complemented her white Chanel gown

"I started with the lightest colour in the inner corners of the lid, and as I travelled outward I applied gradually darker shades, blending seamlessly, creating an ombre effect."

In our opinion, the 'French new-wave angel' look that Angela and Michelle came up with was one of our favourite looks of the night and embodied the theme of this year's Met Gala Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion in such a different but elegant way that we've never seen before.