Rita Ora styled her trench coat with bare legs, and it's perfect for AW25

It's officially Autumn in the northern hemisphere, and with the colder breeze and leaves falling comes the need for a transitional wardrobe refresh. Adding a selection of light layers to your everyday outfit recipe is a must; however, if you’re not ready to give up on smaller hem lengths just yet, Rita Ora just proved just how to merge both whilst out in London.

The singer, songwriter, actress and TV show host is always a go-to for style obsessives around the world. The 34-year-old often spotted sporting an array of designer and high street brands when she’s not dressing in dazzling gowns on the red carpet.

Putting a high-fashion twist on the humble trench coat, Rita was spotted leaving BBC Radio One after promoting her newest single, All Natural, which dropped on streaming services early Wednesday morning.

© GC Images A classic trench will always be a wardrobe essential for the transitional months

For the celebratory occasion, Rita styles an above-the-knee trench in bright cream as a dress, the outerwear layer proving once again just how versatile it really is for the colder seasons.

To accompany the hybrid ensemble, she added a pair of white pointed-toe pumps and sheer knee-high socks, leaving her bare legs out to brave the elements.

© GC Images Rita really can pull off any hair colour

An added accessory, aside from her seriously chic oval sunglasses, was her newly bleached blonde hairstyle, which she debuted earlier this month at the Emmy Awards.

Rita’s new hairstyle is a bold choice, but the perfect colourway for a gloomy autumn day, as not only does it bring out her sunkissed tan, it also makes the perfect canvas for bolder-toned outfits and makeup.

If you’re a fan of Rita’s music, her new song also features a brand new music video, which already has over 16k views in just six hours. In the video, Rita can be seen dancing alone in a dark room, donning a simple white tank top, underwear and leg warmer combo, her blonde hair stealing the show.

If you’re ever in a pinch for what to wear this season, taking notes from Rita and wearing your trench coat as a trench is clearly a very good idea.